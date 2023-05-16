Denver, CO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — M&C Communications, a renowned public and media relations, and brand protection expert, is excited to announce its strategic alliance with IntegriShield, a leading full-service marketing and compliance solutions provider. This collaboration will offer businesses a comprehensive suite of services to strengthen their brand presence and ensure compliance in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

IntegriShield specializes in providing innovative solutions to address marketing and compliance violations for companies operating within the United States and internationally. Leveraging industry-leading proprietary technology, IntegriShield offers monitoring services for web content, paid search, audio, video, and accessibility, providing businesses with the tools to protect their brand, streamline operations, and reduce expenses.

Through this alliance, IntegriShield clients will gain access to M&C Communications’ expertise in Insider Media Relations™ and Brand Protection PR™. M&C Communications has a proven track record of helping businesses develop effective media relations strategies and create compelling content that resonates with their target audience.

“We are thrilled to partner with IntegriShield to offer critical services that address two crucial aspects of brand success: compliance and effective communication,” said Diane Mulligan, President at M&C Communications. “By combining our expertise, we aim to empower businesses with the tools, strategies, and support they need to navigate the challenges of the digital age and build enduring brands.”

“As businesses navigate an ever-evolving digital landscape, the importance of brand protection and effective communication cannot be overstated,” said Gayla Huber, President at IntegriShield. “By partnering with M&C Communications, we are equipping our clients with a powerful combination of compliance solutions and media relations expertise. As a result, this alliance will help businesses build resilient brands that inspire trust, engage their audience, and drive growth.”

About IntegriShield:

IntegriShield is a leading full-service marketing and compliance solutions provider offering state-of-the-art monitoring services. IntegriShield gives businesses peace of mind and empowers clients to thrive in an evolving regulatory environment. For more information, visit integrishield.com.

About M&C Communications:

M&C Communications is an expert in media relations and brand protection, providing businesses with strategic public relations plans and effective content creation services. M&C Communications helps companies enhance visibility and achieve marketing objectives while maintaining brand resiliency. For more information, visit mandccommunications.com.

