Integrity Applications Announces the Appointment of Robert T. Guest as Senior Advisor Industry Executive to Advise on Global Commercial Strategy

Wilmington, DE and Ashdod, Israel, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integrity Applications, Inc. (www.integrity-app.com) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack®, a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes, announced today that Robert T. Guest has joined the Company as a senior advisor.

Bob is the founder and CEO of Arcadia Group, a specialty healthcare consultancy with extensive experience in brand development within the diabetes and cardiovascular markets. Having over 35 years of healthcare experience, Bob spent the first 15 years of his career with Wyeth Consumer Healthcare. Most recently, Arcadia worked with Amazon to launch an exclusive brand of consumer-use medical devices for diabetes and hypertension management. Bob is widely known as the architect of Walmart’s exclusive ReliOn brand of diabetes products. Previously, Bob was instrumental in launching TheraSense Inc.’s (now Abbott Diabetes Care) Freestyle line of diabetes devices.

In his role, Bob will assist the Company on its overall global commercial strategy for GlucoTrack® throughout Europe as well as advise on the Company’s planned launch within the United States.

“We are delighted to have Bob join as an advisor” said Dave Podwalski, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Integrity Applications. “He has built many successful brands within diabetes care and has created tremendous value for stakeholders. We look forward to his contributions as we seek to revolutionize the glucose monitoring market.”

Bob Guest commented “I have spent the better part of my career focusing on bringing innovative solutions for people with diabetes. I am extremely impressed by GlucoTrack® and excited about the opportunity to help bring this technology to market and make a difference in the lives of people with diabetes.

About GlucoTrack®

GlucoTrack® is a completely non-invasive monitoring device that rapidly measures and displays an individual’s glucose level in about a minute without finger pricking or any pain. GlucoTrack® features a small sensor that clips to the earlobe and measures the user’s glucose level using innovative and patented sensor technologies. The measured signals are analyzed using a proprietary algorithm and then a calculated glucose level is displayed on a small handheld device the size of a small mobile phone. The glucose results are stored in the device and used to estimate HbA1c level using a proprietary algorithm. The device can also display glucose values graphically, enabling the user to monitor glucose levels over time.

GlucoTrack® has received approvals for CE Mark in Europe and from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea for type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetics and is currently available in selected markets in Europe and Asia.

About Integrity Applications, Inc.

Integrity Applications, Inc. (OTCQB: IGAP) was founded in 2001 and is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of non-invasive glucose monitoring technologies for people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. The Company has developed GlucoTrack®, a proprietary non-invasive glucose monitoring device designed to obtain glucose level measurements in about a minute without the pain, incremental cost, difficulty, or discomfort of conventional invasive finger stick devices. Integrity Applications Inc. is a Delaware corporation, with headquarters in the United States and an R&D site in Ashdod, Israel. For more information, please visit http://www.integrity-app.com/ and http://www.glucotrack.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “expect”, “plan” and “will” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Integrity Applications’ actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Integrity Applications’ results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Integrity Applications to raise additional capital to finance its operations

(whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including FDA approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to its current and future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Integrity Applications’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the SEC on April 12, 2019.