Integrity Ink Provides Fast, Effective, and Affordable Full-Spectrum Laser Tattoo Removal in Crosby, TX with the Astanza Trinity Laser

Crosby, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integrity Ink, Crosby, Texas’ newest laser provider, delivers advanced laser treatment for removing unwanted tattoos. The up-and-coming clinic has invested in the Astanza Trinity laser to perform full-spectrum tattoo removal on tattoos of all colors, including stubborn green and blue pigments. Integrity Ink also uses the Zimmer Cryo 6 cooling machine for premium skin numbing and maximum patient comfort. In addition to laser tattoo removal, Integrity Ink also offers aesthetic laser services including pigmented lesion removal and vascular lesion removal.

“Before I founded Integrity Ink, I worked as a tattoo artist and encountered many individuals looking to cover-up their unwanted tattoos. One experience in particular impacted me greatly and showed me how life-changing removing or modifying an unwanted or regretful tattoo can be,” said Andy Cordell, woner. “That moment led to the creation of Integrity Ink. Our mission is to change lives through complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, fading for cover-ups, and even skin blemish removal for spider veins and age spots. 

The Astanza Trinity used at Integrity Ink consists of two full-powered systems, a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser and Q-switched Ruby laser. Together, these technologies produce three versatile wavelengths for removal of the widest spectrum of tattoo ink colors. The Trinity is widely regarded as the most powerful triple-wavelength tattoo removal system on the market thanks to its removal capabilities, ultra-fast pulse duration, and high peak power. Furthermore, the Trinity can safely treat all skin types, including darker skin types IV-VI.

“Andy and the Integrity Ink team are dedicated to great results and genuinely care about their customers’ removal journey,” said Garrett Rossero, Astanza Sales Representative. “We are excited for Crosby residents to experience the Trinity’s unparalleled results and have no doubt that Integrity Ink will become a top laser provider in their area.”

About Integrity Ink

Integrity Ink is a laser studio located in Crosby, Texas that specializes in laser tattoo removal, pigmented lesion removal, and vascular lesion removal. They are a judgment-free practice that aims to change lives by transforming the skin. All laser technicians received expert training from New Look Laser College, the world’s leading tattoo removal training program, and are skilled in performing safe laser treatments and operating advanced Q-switched lasers. 

To schedule a free consultation, call (832) 992-1300 or visit https://integrityinktx.com/. Integrity Ink is located at 14026 FM 2100 Suite A, Crosby, TX 77532.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

