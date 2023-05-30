For the seventh time in eight years, Integrity Solutions has been named to Selling Power’s annual list of Top Sales Training Companies.

NASHVILLE, TN, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integrity Solutions is pleased to announce that it has been named one of Selling Power’s Top Sales Training Companies of 2023, marking the seventh time since 2016 that the company has been included on the prestigious list.

“This recognition reflects the commitment, belief and skills of our entire team, who ‘walk the talk’ of our approach to sales and service in everything they do,” says Integrity Solutions CEO Mike Esterday. “The Integrity promise, which is rooted in purpose and focused on developing trusted, mutually beneficial relationships, shines through in the results they consistently achieve, for themselves and their clients.”

Integrity Solutions has launched a number of innovative sales training programs in recent years to meet the changing needs of today’s sales organizations and address key areas of opportunity for clients across the buying cycle. These include Virtual Selling with Integrity, which focuses on the unique dynamics, mindset and skillset required to succeed in virtual selling, and the company’s newest program, Integrity Prospecting, which builds the confidence, competence and commitment to improve sales prospecting productivity and performance.

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training is more important than ever. “As the economy continues to slow, accelerating sales becomes increasingly critical to a company’s success. The right sales training delivered at the right time can be the secret ingredient to a company not only surviving in this economy but also thriving.”

All companies on the Selling Power list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company’s unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list were:

Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales training market Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

This latest recognition adds to other, similar industry recognition the firm has attained in recent years including six straight years on Training Industry, Inc.’s Top Sales Training Companies list, five straight years being honored with prestigious Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service and recognition by ISA- the Association of Learning Providers- as their 2022 Business of the Year.

See the full Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2023 list at https://bit.ly/3oZqk2r.

About Integrity Solutions

As sales performance experts, Integrity Solutions equips sales teams to rise up and achieve their full potential by building trusted customer relationships grounded in integrity. The firm is the partner of choice for values-driven organizations and specializes in innovative sales, service and coaching training solutions that fuel performance, grow talent, lift up customers, and elevate leaders.

Integrity Solutions has more than five decades of providing excellent, award-winning sales training and coaching solutions in 130 countries and industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and industrial, energy and utilities, call centers, agriculture, transportation and more. Learn more at: https://www.integritysolutions.com.

