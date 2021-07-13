Intel 471 Increases Commitment to APAC Region

Threat Intelligence Company Appoints Former Anomali Sales Executive and Additional Analyst Resources to Further Customer Growth and Drive New Partnership Momentum

Ms. Yang Coa Senior Regional Director, Asia-Pacific, Intel 471

LEWES, Del., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intel 471, the premier provider of cybercrime intelligence for leading intelligence, security, and fraud teams, today announced the appointment of Ms. Yang Coa as the company’s senior regional director, Asia-Pacific (APAC). She joins two Intel 471 analysts already on the ground providing in-region cyber threat intelligence. In this new position, Yang will be responsible for accelerating sales to achieve the company’s projected global sales goals and creating and fostering new and existing partnerships. Based in Singapore, Yang is a key member of the sales leadership team led by Andy Chandler, chief revenue officer (CRO).

“We’ve seen tremendous traction in APAC, especially over the last year. To help better serve this growing market, we are allocating more in-country staff to provide greater support for our customers and partners there and will continue to invest in the region,” said CEO Mark Arena at Intel 471. “We’re really excited to have Yang spearhead our sales efforts in the region as we’ve had the honor of working with her during her time at Anomali where we saw her commitment and aptitude to both the sales and cybersecurity function firsthand, which has earned her great respect from Intel 471 and with APAC customers and partners alike.”

Intel 471 works closely with its APAC customers to provide the highest quality threat intelligence that customers require and have come to expect.

“Intel 471 has demonstrated to us that they are on top of the events observed in the cyber underground,” said Jurgen Visser, Head of Cyber Threat Intelligence at Gojek. “They have differentiated themselves from the competition by their superior intelligence curation in the shape of ‘spot reports’ that only focuses on the ‘meat’ of cyber threat intelligence.”

Prior to joining Intel 471, Yang served as regional sales manager, South East Asia (SEA) at Anomali, an international leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions and preferred partner of Intel 471 since 2016. She also held numerous sales and business development roles at high-tech companies such as SAS, a leader in business analytics software and services, and the largest independent vendor in the business intelligence market; SYSTEX Corporation, a leading Taiwan-based IT services provider; and Asia’s leading communications technology group, Singtel. Yang received a degree in Engineering Informatics from Ngee Ann Polytechnic in Singapore and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering Management from Edge Hill University in Ormskirk, West Lancashire, England.

The Intel 471 intelligence analysts are focused on infiltrating and maintaining access to closed sources where threat actors collaborate, communicate, and plan cyber-attacks. They are part of the growing global network of Intel 471 analysts that actively track the most damaging malware families in near real-time to see what threat actors are planning, attacking, and how they operate. The team provides unique intelligence to inform customers where they are vulnerable to drive patch prioritization and helps them mitigate exposure that compromises the credentials of their employees, executives, and key suppliers. In the near future, the company will increase headcount in the sales engineering team to further support the region’s growth.

