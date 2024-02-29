FIRST ON FOX – The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) “LGBTQIA + ally training” includes the “gender unicorn” and “transgender terminology index,” internal documents reveal.
According to a slide deck obtained by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, DCSA recruits are required to learn “basic concepts” of “inclusion and diversity,”
