EXCLUSIVE: Amid a congressional stalemate, the U.S. intelligence community is straining to spotlight the critical nature of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act without providing so much public detail that its targets adapt — while also fighting widespread misunderstandings about the law within Congress.

“In trying to describe the value, you also provide to your adversary, whoever they are, a sense of how you’re using the authority,” C

[Read Full story at source]