SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (the “Company”) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, IntelGenx Corp. (“IntelGenx Corp.”), has entered into a third amended and restated loan agreement dated as of March 8, 2024 (amending the second amended and restated loan agreement dated as of September 30, 2023) (the “Loan Agreement”) with atai Life Sciences AG (“atai”), pursuant to which, among other things, atai has agreed to make (i) one (1) additional term loan in the amount of US$1,000,000 to IntelGenx Corp., which loan is to be disbursed within three (3) business days of the execution of the Loan Agreement (the “First Tranche Loan”), and (ii) one (1) additional term loan in the amount of US$1,000,000 to IntelGenx Corp., which loan is to be disbursed upon the achievement of a pre-defined milestone (the “Second Tranche Loan” and collectively with the Second Tranche Loan, the “Additional Term Loans”). The Additional Term Loans will mature on February 1, 2026.