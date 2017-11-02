Breaking News
Home / Top News / Intellia Therapeutics to Present at November Healthcare Investor Conferences

Intellia Therapeutics to Present at November Healthcare Investor Conferences

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 20 mins ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on the development of curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, will present at the following upcoming healthcare conferences in November:

Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Credit Suisse 26th Annual Healthcare Conference
Who: Tom Barnes, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Innovation Sciences
Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
Presentation Time: 9:45am MST (11:45am EST)

Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Who: John Leonard, M.D., Executive Vice President, R&D
Location: London, United Kingdom
Presentation Time: 8:40am GMT (2:40am EST)

Thursday, November 30, 2017
Barclays Gene Editing/Therapy Summit
Who: Nessan Bermingham, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder
Location: New York, New York
Presentation Time: 1:40pm EST

A live webcast of Intellia’s presentations will be accessible through the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.intelliatx.com. To access the webcasts, please log on to the Intellia website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Intellia’s website for 14 days following each conference.

About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company focused on the development of proprietary, curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts Intellia in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia Therapeutics and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com; Follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets

Investor Contact:                                            
Lindsey Trickett                                               
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 857-285-6211                                              
[email protected] 

Media Contact:
Jennifer Mound Smoter
Senior Vice President, External Affairs &
Communications
1 857-706-1071
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.