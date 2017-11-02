Intellia Therapeutics to Present at November Healthcare Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on the development of curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, will present at the following upcoming healthcare conferences in November:

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Healthcare Conference

Who: Tom Barnes, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Innovation Sciences

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Presentation Time: 9:45am MST (11:45am EST)

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Who: John Leonard, M.D., Executive Vice President, R&D

Location: London, United Kingdom

Presentation Time: 8:40am GMT (2:40am EST)

Thursday, November 30, 2017

Barclays Gene Editing/Therapy Summit

Who: Nessan Bermingham, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Location: New York, New York

Presentation Time: 1:40pm EST

A live webcast of Intellia's presentations will be accessible through the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.intelliatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Intellia's website for 14 days following each conference.

