Intellia Therapeutics to Present at November Healthcare Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on the development of curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, will present at the following upcoming healthcare conferences in November:
Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Credit Suisse 26th Annual Healthcare Conference
Who: Tom Barnes, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Innovation Sciences
Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
Presentation Time: 9:45am MST (11:45am EST)
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Who: John Leonard, M.D., Executive Vice President, R&D
Location: London, United Kingdom
Presentation Time: 8:40am GMT (2:40am EST)
Thursday, November 30, 2017
Barclays Gene Editing/Therapy Summit
Who: Nessan Bermingham, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder
Location: New York, New York
Presentation Time: 1:40pm EST
A live webcast of Intellia’s presentations will be accessible through the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.intelliatx.com. To access the webcasts, please log on to the Intellia website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Intellia’s website for 14 days following each conference.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company focused on the development of proprietary, curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts Intellia in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia Therapeutics and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com; Follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets
Investor Contact:
Lindsey Trickett
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 857-285-6211
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Jennifer Mound Smoter
Senior Vice President, External Affairs &
Communications
1 857-706-1071
[email protected]
