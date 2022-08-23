Intellia Therapeutics to Present Interim Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of NTLA-2002 for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema at the 2022 Bradykinin Symposium

First clinical data on safety and activity of NTLA-2002, Intellia’s second systemically administered in vivo CRISPR candidate

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies, today announced that an abstract featuring interim clinical data from the Phase 1/2 study of NTLA-2002 has been selected for an oral presentation at the 2022 Bradykinin Symposium, taking place September 15-16 in Berlin, Germany. NTLA-2002 is an investigational in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 therapy in development as a single-dose treatment to prevent angioedema attacks in people living with hereditary angioedema (HAE). The presentation will include interim safety, kallikrein reduction and attack rate data from the ongoing dose-escalation portion of Intellia’s first-in-human study of NTLA-2002.

Presentation Details

Title: “In vivo CRISPR/Cas9 editing of KLKB1 in Patients with HAE”

Date and Time: Friday, September 16, 2022, from 10:55 – 11:05 a.m. CEST

Session: Session V – Short Oral Presentations

Presenter: Dr. Hilary Longhurst, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP, FRCPath, Senior Medical Officer at Auckland District Health Board and Honorary Associate Professor at University of Auckland, New Zealand, the trial’s principal investigator in New Zealand

Intellia Therapeutics Investor Event

Intellia plans to host a webcast to review the presented clinical data at the 2022 Bradykinin Symposium. The Company will announce details for the event in September.

About the NTLA-2002 Clinical Program

Intellia’s multi-national Phase 1/2 study is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of NTLA-2002 in adults with Type I or Type II hereditary angioedema (HAE). This includes the measurement of plasma kallikrein protein levels and activity as determined by HAE attack rate measures. The Phase 1 portion of the study is an open-label, single-ascending dose design used to identify up to two dose levels of NTLA-2002 that will be further evaluated in the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 portion of the study. This Phase 1/2 study will identify the dose of NTLA-2002 for use in future studies. Visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05120830) for more details.

About NTLA-2002

Based on Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 technology, NTLA-2002 is the first single-dose investigational treatment being explored in clinical trials for the potential to continuously reduce kallikrein activity and prevent attacks in people living with hereditary angioedema (HAE). NTLA-2002 is a wholly owned investigational CRISPR therapeutic candidate designed to inactivate the kallikrein B1 (KLKB1) gene, which encodes for prekallikrein, the kallikrein precursor protein. NTLA-2002 is Intellia’s second investigational CRISPR therapeutic candidate to be administered systemically, by intravenous infusion, to edit disease-causing genes inside the human body with a single dose of treatment. Intellia’s proprietary non-viral platform deploys lipid nanoparticles to deliver to the liver a two-part genome editing system: guide RNA specific to the disease-causing gene and messenger RNA that encodes the Cas9 enzyme, which together carry out the precision editing.

About Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare, genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurring and unpredictable inflammatory attacks in various organs and tissues of the body, which can be painful, debilitating and life-threatening. It is estimated that one in 50,000 people are affected by HAE, and current treatment options often include life-long therapies, which may require chronic intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous (SC) administration as often as twice per week, or daily oral administration to ensure constant pathway suppression for disease control. Despite chronic administration, breakthrough attacks still occur. Kallikrein inhibition is a clinically validated strategy for the preventive treatment of HAE attacks.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, is developing novel, potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies. To fully realize the transformative potential of CRISPR-based technologies, Intellia is pursuing two primary approaches. The company’s in vivo programs use intravenously administered CRISPR as the therapy, in which proprietary delivery technology enables highly precise editing of disease-causing genes directly within specific target tissues. Intellia’s ex vivo programs use CRISPR to create the therapy by using engineered human cells to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its robust intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to take a leadership role in harnessing the full potential of genome editing to create new classes of genetic medicine. Learn more at intelliatx.com . Follow us on Twitter @intelliatx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Intellia” or the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Intellia’s beliefs and expectations regarding: its ability to conduct and complete clinical studies for NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE); its ability to generate data to demonstrate NTLA-2002 as a potential single-dose treatment for HAE, including safety, kallikrein reduction and attack rate data; its ability to develop its modular platform and full-spectrum approach to advance its complex genome editing capabilities, including to apply its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 technology platform to additional product candidates; the advancement and expansion of its CRISPR/Cas9 technology to develop human therapeutic products; its ability to maintain and expand its related intellectual property portfolio, and avoid or acquire rights to valid intellectual property of third parties; its ability to demonstrate its platform’s modularity and replicate or apply results achieved in preclinical studies, including those in its NTLA-2002 program, in any future studies, including human clinical trials; its ability to develop other in vivo or ex vivo cell therapeutics of all types, and NTLA-2002 in particular, using CRISPR/Cas9 technology; and the timing of regulatory filings and clinical trial execution, including dosing of patients.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the successful enrollment of patients in the Phase 1/2 study for NTLA-2002 for the treatment of HAE; risks related to Intellia’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property position; risks related to the authorization, initiation and conduct of studies and other development requirements, including manufacturing, for its in vivo and ex vivo product candidates, including NTLA-2002; the risk that any one or more of Intellia’s product candidates, including NTLA-2002, will not be successfully developed and commercialized; the risk that the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies, including for NTLA-2002, will not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies; and the risk that Intellia’s will not be able to demonstrate its platform’s modularity and replicate or apply results achieved in preclinical studies to develop additional product candidates, including to apply its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 technology platform successfully to additional product candidates. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Intellia’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Intellia’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report of Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in Intellia’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Intellia undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:

Ian Karp

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+1-857-449-4175

ian.karp@intelliatx.com

Lina Li

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+1-857-706-1612

lina.li@intelliatx.com

Media:

Rebecca Spalding

Ten Bridge Communications

+1-646-509-3831

media@intelliatx.com

rebecca@tenbridgecommunications.com