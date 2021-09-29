Breaking News
IntelliChief and the Institute of Finance & Management Team Up for Webinar: “How to Avoid Project Pitfalls and Ensure Your Accounts Payable Automation Is a Success”

Join IntelliChief and the Institute of Finance & Management (IOFM) on October 5 for a webinar exploring the ins and outs of Accounts Payable Automation. Learn how projects fail and why they succeed while gaining a better understanding of how your organization can provide the tools AP needs to accelerate invoice matching and reconciliation.

Tampa, FL, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accounts Payable can be considered the backbone of any company, which means improving the efficiency and productivity of this department is critical to your overall success. When beginning your process, it is important to consider all of the tangible and intangible factors that will determine whether your AP Automation solution is the best fit for your company. Together, IntelliChief and IOFM will guide you through the phases of a robust AP Automation implementation and help you understand how this technology can transform your organization to make it more efficient.

Join IntelliChief and IOFM for How to Avoid Project Pitfalls and Ensure Your Accounts Payable Automation Is a Success, a webinar dedicated to Accounts Payable and Finance professionals looking to streamline invoice processing operations and improve cash management.

In this session, you will learn about a proven methodology for AP Automation, including discovery, implementation, training, and more:

  • Learn why many AP Automation projects fail and how to avoid making the same mistakes
  • Understand why your business goals need to drive your approach to AP Automation in order for it to be a success
  • Discover why real-time integration with your existing ERP is imperative when looking for immediate ROI
  • Identify and review your steps for managing AP Automation to eliminate redundancy
  • Create a clearly defined AP Automation roadmap for your company
  • Review the potential ROI for an AP Automation project

AP Automation is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It is important to choose a vendor that understands your business process and can adapt proven best practices to your company’s needs. Join us for How to Avoid Project Pitfalls and Ensure Your Accounts Payable Automation Is a Success and see how IntelliChief can improve productivity within your Accounts Payable department.

Click here to register.

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Accounts Payable Automation, and Sales Order Automation. Leveraging advanced OCR, powerful workflows, document management, and analytics, IntelliChief eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks to help businesses secure a decisive competitive advantage.

IntelliChief is recognized for its robust, configurable solutions and secure integrations with Oracle, JD Edwards, Infor, and other leading ERP systems and applications. Hundreds of customers in every industry depend on IntelliChief as a strategic partner to help them digitize documents, standardize business processes, and automate Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, Human Resources, and more.

The IntelliChief team is committed to serving our customers, community, and country by guiding them through Digital Transformation and exemplifying what is possible with an ardent dedication to innovation and progress.

 

