IntelliChief to Present “Frictionless Automation Strategies to Enhance Business Performance” at the Quest Forum Digital Event During JD Edwards Week

Originally scheduled for the COLLABORATE20 conference, the leader in enterprise automation will present an educational session at the Quest Forum Digital Event on Tuesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. est. IntelliChief is an industry-leading ECM solution that features universal compatibility with all ERP systems, allowing it to enhance business performance across many industries.

Tampa, FL, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IntelliChief, the worldwide leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions, will present “Frictionless Automation Strategies to Enhance Business Performance” at the Quest Forum Digital Event During JD Edwards Week. Originally planned for COLLABORATE20, this presentation is designed to spur the automation discussion in businesses looking to phase out inefficient, paper-based processes in departments like Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, and Human Resources.

(June 9, 11:00 a.m. est) Frictionless Automation Strategies to Enhance Business Performance

Learn how content management, process automation, and elimination of paper and manual processes deliver business benefits. This session will help you assess what processes are appropriate for automation and why, what automation looks like in real-world examples, and how businesses just like yours can benefit. You will:

  • Learn to identify processes suitable for automation
  • Understand the relationship between content management systems, workflows, and high-volume / transactional content
  • Examine the increased visibility and improvement to business performance that comes with real-time analytics guiding you

Attendees will be able to return to work and evaluate processes suitable for ECM and automation. They will obtain a comprehensive understanding of the ROI of automation and will have the opportunity to take part in a complimentary ROI consultation specific to their business.

Register Here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2679615796891882509

About the Quest Digital Forum Event

The Quest Forum at COLLABORATE has gone digital — same great content, same great people, same great event – now online! Introducing the Quest Forum Digital Event. You’ll get the latest news about what’s coming from Oracle, dive deep into practical hands-on learning with key product experts, connect with other Oracle users, join in the conversation through panel discussions and live Q&A and explore vendor solutions in the virtual show floor.

This comprehensive digital event includes a full roster of education programs for the JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, Oracle Cloud apps and Database and Technology communities, including:

  • Product-centric education tracks and sessions
  • Oracle Hands-On Labs and other workshops
  • Demonstration and Tips & Tricks sessions
  • Meet the Experts events and other panel sessions
  • Special Interest Group meet-ups and digital roundtables

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating, and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/

Attachment

  • Frictionless Automation Strategies to Enhance Business Performance 
CONTACT: Zachary Leete
IntelliChief
2394049545
[email protected]

