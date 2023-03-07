NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (the “Company”), a life sciences company developing and delivering intelligent, non-invasive, real-time testing solutions, today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. All of the securities are being offered by Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 8, 2022, and declared effective by the SEC on April 20, 2022.

A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. at Attn: Prospectus Department, 640 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or by e-mail at prospectus@ladenburg.com.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a life sciences company developing and delivering intelligent, non-invasive, real-time testing solutions to customers globally. With its world-first biosensor platform, Intelligent Bio Solutions is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with chronic disease. In addition, through its recent acquisition of Intelligent Fingerprinting Limited, the Company is the world leader in the advancement of portable drugs of abuse testing through the analysis of fingerprint sweat. The system is a platform technology with potential applications in many areas of diagnostics, and its advantages include being non-invasive, hygienic, fast, and cost-effective. The top-selling product screens for recent use of the most commonly taken drugs in workplace settings; opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Sample collection takes just seconds, with results in ten minutes. Customers include employers in safety-critical industries such as construction, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and UK coroners. A laboratory confirmation service is also available.

