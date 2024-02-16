NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (“INBS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBS), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that on February 13, 2024, it received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires that the Company’s common stock maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- CLEARDAY LIVING IMPLEMENTS SMART TOILET INNOVATION DESIGNED TO IMPROVE RESIDENT HEALTH - February 16, 2024
- Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in Gabelli Funds 15th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium - February 16, 2024
- Canon named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Sustainability Programs and Services Hardcopy - February 16, 2024