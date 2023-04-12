Market Study on Intelligent Platform Management Interface: The Key to Enhanced Server Security and Reliability!

New York, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market revenue totaled US$ 3.1 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2032, demand for IPMI will surge at 9.5% CAGR. By the end of 2032, total market revenue will reach US$ 7.7 billion.

Servers segment will remain the key revenue-generation segment for IPMP companies. The target segment is set to thrive at 9.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

Rising adoption of intelligent platform management interfaces in cloud computing is a factor driving the market. Similarly, increasing cybercrimes around the world will elevate IPMI demand through 2032.

An industry-standard interface for managing and keeping track of servers, computers, and other networked devices is called IPMI. Regardless of the operating system and platform used, IPMI is an independent hardware management protocol that offers a common interface for managing and monitoring servers.

IPMI allows remote server management, including power management, hardware health monitoring, event log viewing, and remote console access. Even when the server’s operating system is down or unresponsive, it gives administrators a standardized way to manage and monitor servers.

There is an increasing need for high-performance computing solutions that can process large amounts of data quickly and effectively as businesses rely more and more on data-intensive workloads.

IPMI is a crucial part of contemporary data centers. This is because it offers remote management capabilities that let IT administrators monitor & control servers from a central location. It also allows cloud service providers to manage their data centers and offer dependable and scalable services to customers.

Another factor that will boost the IPMI market is the rising adoption of cloud computing across the world.

As server infrastructures become more complex, IT administrators need advanced tools for managing and monitoring their servers. This can be achieved by using IPMI. IPMI offers a standardized server management interface, streamlining the server management procedure.

Key Takeaways from the Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market Report:

Global demand for intelligent platform management interfaces will rise at 9.5% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. By component, hardware segment is set to thrive at 9.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. By end use application, servers segment will expand at 9.3% CAGR through 2032.

The USA IPMI market size is forecast to cross a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion by 2032.

by 2032. Intelligent platform management interface sales revenues in China will increase at 10.5% CAGR .

. The United Kingdom market is set to reach US$ 376.1 million by the end of 2032.

by the end of 2032. South Korea market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% between 2022 and 2032.

“Increasing number of data centers worldwide will boost the global market. Besides this, rising incidence of cyberattacks is likely to create high demand for IPMP through 2032.” Says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Who is Winning?:

Leading players operating in the intelligent platform management interface market include Emerson, HPE, NEC, Super Micro Computer Inc., Intel Corporation, Dell Inc, ARM Holdings Inc., IBM Cloud, Microsoft Corporation, and Cisco.

These companies are aiming at introducing new hardware and software solutions to meet changing end user demand. Further, they are adopting strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to expand their footprint.

More Insights Available:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the intelligent platform management interface market presenting historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals growth projection in terms of component (hardware and software), end use application (servers, storage devices, telecommunication equipment), and vertical (BFSI, healthcare, education & research, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, and public sector) across various regions.

