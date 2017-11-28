Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS) CEO Mitch Maiman to Speak at ESC Silicon Valley on “How to Start a Start-Up” Panel

Breaking News
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS) today announced that its CEO and Cofounder, Mitch Maiman, will be speaking on “How to Start a Start-Up” at the Embedded Systems Conference (ESC) Silicon Valley, held Dec. 5-7, 2017 in San Jose.  IPS is a leading product design and development company, specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) products.

In the session on “How to Start a Start-Up” (Dec. 7, 2:15 pm—4 PM Pacific Standard Time), moderated by UBM Editor In Chief Suzanne Defree, Mitch and other panelists will address the pros and cons of going out on your own, what they did and wished they didn’t do, and how they started their start-ups on the path towards becoming significant companies.

Mitch Maiman, Cofounder of Intelligent Product Solutions, is a highly experienced and entrepreneurial technology management professional with more than 40 years of experience. After a long and successful career in engineering and technical management, he embarked on a career as a consultant in the product development services business. After rapidly building a significant engineering services organization for another firm, he and his partner started IPS, a leading product design and development firm.

According to Maiman, “We are proud to have built our company from a two-person startup in 2008 to our current size of more than 100 product development professionals serving dozens of clients large, medium, and small. I thoroughly enjoy the variety of our challenges.”

Taking place at the San Jose Convention Center, ESC Silicon Valley will feature more than 60 hours of conference content and tutorials and offers continuing education units from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) for all sessions attended.   

About IPS
IPS is a leading product design and development company that is headquartered in New York, with an office in Minneapolis.  IPS offers expert product design and engineering services, including Internet of Things and wearable technology solutions. IPS’ fully-integrated capabilities include industrial design, electrical, mechanical and systems engineering, optical engineering, application level software and low level firmware engineering, user experience/interface design (UX/UI), program management and marketing. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics, medical devices, enterprise and security solution providers and Internet of Things connected solutions, including Google, Physio Control, Motorola and Charity Water.  To learn more about IPS, visit www.intelligentproduct.solutions or contact [email protected] or @IPSdesigners.

For more information, contact:
Lisa Hendrickson
LCH Communications
516-767-8390
[email protected]

