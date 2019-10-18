Intelligent Systems Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS, www.intelsys.com] intends to hold an investor conference call on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11 A.M. Eastern Standard Time in conjunction with the company’s earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company plans to issue a press release with the financial results for the period before the market opens on November 1, 2019.

Interested investors are invited to attend the conference call by dialing (855) 766-6518 and entering conference ID 9246629. As part of the conference call Intelligent Systems will be conducting a question and answer session where participants are invited to email their questions to [email protected] prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be posted on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com as soon as available after the call.

About Intelligent Systems Corporation:   
For over thirty-five years, Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS] has identified, created, operated and grown technology companies. The company’s principal operations are CoreCard Software, Inc. (www.corecard.com) and its affiliate companies. CoreCard provides prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions that it also licenses to others. CoreCard has designed and developed a comprehensive suite of software solutions that corporations, financial institutions, retailers and processors use to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.  CoreCard’s flexible and proven processing platform is being utilized in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Further information is available on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or by calling the company at 770-381-2900.

Forward-looking Statements:
In addition to historical information, this news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to Intelligent Systems Corporation and its subsidiary and affiliated companies. These statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or expectations of Intelligent Systems Corporation and its management with respect to, among other things, results of operations, product plans, and financial condition. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “strategy” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are instability in the financial markets, delays in product development, undetected software errors, competitive pressures, changes in customers’ requirements or financial condition, market acceptance of products and services, the impact of new or changes in current laws, regulations or other industry standards, risks relating to unauthorized access to confidential information due to criminal conduct, attacks by hackers, employee or insider malfeasance and/or human error and declines in general economic and financial market conditions, particularly those that cause businesses to delay or cancel purchase decisions.

