IntelligentCross ATS To Hold Charity Trading Day to Benefit Tuesday’s Children

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Imperative Execution’s AI-powered IntelligentCross Levers its Significant Growth to Give Back to the Community on December 3rd Charity Drive

Stamford, CT, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperative Execution, Inc. – the financial technology company that created IntelligentCross, an AI-powered alternative trading system built to reduce market impact – a key institutional trading cost – today announced it will be hosting a charity trading day on Giving Tuesday, December 3. Imperative Execution will donate IntelligentCross’ net commissions for December 3, 2019 to Tuesday’s Children, the organization formed in the wake of 9/11 that provides a lifetime of healing for kids whose lives have been forever changed by terrorism or traumatic loss. 

Roman Ginis, Founder & CEO of Imperative Execution, commented: “We’ve been fortunate to receive a tremendous amount of support from the trading community since launching IntelligentCross last year. Because of that, we wanted to give back by supporting a nonprofit that is closely tied to our industry, and Tuesday’s Children, which has done a tremendous job these past 18 years comforting the families impacted by 9/11, was an obvious choice. As the holiday season approaches, we are proud to be able to be able to support their important work by hosting what we hope will become an annual Charity Day.”

“What started out as an organization benefiting the 9/11 community has blossomed into one that serves Military Families of the Fallen, communities impacted by mass tragedy, and, of course, our 9/11 families,” said Terry Sears, Executive Director of Tuesday’s Children. “With this growth comes a greater need for assistance. The support and generosity of IntelligentCross ensures that we can keep the promise to the 9/11 community and continue to walk side by side on the journey to long-term healing with all the families and communities impacted by terrorism and traumatic loss.” 

Market participants are encouraged to trade more on IntelligentCross on Charity Day to maximize contribution to this worthy cause.

For more information please contact Scott Graczyk at [email protected] 

About Imperative Execution    

Imperative Execution is a financial technology company that created IntelligentCross – the first trading venue that actively minimizes market impact. It is a pioneer in using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in matching to make the market more efficient for institutional investors. To learn more, visit www.imperativex.com/intelligentcross

About Tuesday’s Children

Tuesday’s Children provides a lifetime of healing for those whose lives have been forever changed by terrorism or traumatic loss. Through a time-tested, long-term approach, Tuesday’s Children programming serves and supports our nation’s military Families of the Fallen; builds resilience and common bonds in communities worldwide recovering from tragedies; and keeps the promise to support all those impacted by Tuesday, September 11th. For more information, please visit www.tuesdayschildren.org.

CONTACT: Silvia Davi
Forefront Communications for Imperative Execution
212-320-8981 x710
[email protected]
