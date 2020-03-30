Breaking News
Intellinetics, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Revenue Growth Over 2018

COLUMBUS, OH, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCQB: INLX), a cloud-based document solutions provider, announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  Total Revenue decreased 1% from Q4 2018.
  Software as a Service Revenue decreased 2% from Q4 2018.
  Net Loss of $591,013.
  Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $309,549, an increase of 20% from Q4 2018.

2019 Twelve Month Financial Highlights

  Total Revenue increased 6% from the same period in 2018.
  Software as a Service Revenue increased 15% from the same period in 2018.
  Net Loss of $2,133,281.
  Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $857,276, a decrease of 26% from the same period in 2018.

Summary – 2019 Fourth quarter Results

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $624,394 as compared with $633,266 for the same period in 2018. Intellinetics reported a net loss of $591,013 and $552,403 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, representing an increase in net loss of $38,610. The increased net loss was a result of higher interest expense (14%), lower revenue (1%) driven by timing of projects, and higher operating expenses (3%) driven by acquisition costs, partially offset by lower cost of revenues (15%) driven by product mix and process improvements. Net loss per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was ($1.60) and (1.56), respectively.

Summary – 2019 Twelve-month Results

Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were $2,535,955 as compared with $2,381,427 for the same period in 2018. Intellinetics reported a net loss of $2,133,281 and $2,340,280 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, representing a decrease in net loss of $206,999. The decreased net loss was a result of slightly higher revenue combined with lower cost of revenues from favorable mix and improved processes, and flat operating expenses. Net loss per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was ($5.76) and ($6.60), respectively.

2019 Highlights

  Our expansion in direct sales has yielded improved gross profits (revenue less costs of revenues), resulting in 78% gross profits for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
  Our commitment to the Human Services Provider market continued with focus on purpose-built solutions such as our advanced Incident Case Management System, which vastly enhanced compliance and organization transparency regarding the status of incidents, enabling our customers to make better decisions in providing service to their consumers.
  Our continued investment in enhancing the security of our platform for all users, as well as helping our customers improve their systems through strategic collaboration.
  We continue to expand and enhance our partnerships with solutions providers, including health care and education, as well as participation in relevant associations.

President & CEO of Intellinetics, stated, “I am pleased that our focused market strategy has resulted in an increase in year over year revenue and a decrease in net loss. Our revenue mix shifted towards our own internal software and sales and away from third party solution integrations resulting in higher margins for us. Our current backlog of orders is at a record high, which reflects our steady commitment to the Human Service Provider, state and local government, and education markets, where we not only maintain our exemplary customer service, but we also innovate, as reflected in the timely solutions we bring to market.”

“To illustrate our innovation, we started a new solution offering, DSS, Document Scanning Service. DSS has been developed in partnership with one of our Human Service Provider customers, ARC Industries. The unique partnership program enables us to employ and train people with development disabilities. After a progressive development over three months, we can graduate the participants and bring in a new group. In 2019, we have ramped up the revenue of that offering to $167,815 while at the same time graduating six students and bringing in another eight students to grow the program,” DeSocio continued.

“Most exciting, we have completed a financing and acquired Graphic Science, Inc., based in Madison Heights, MI, earlier this month. This acquisition provides us with an opportunity for cross-selling our complementary solutions, and gives us a significant boost to our critical mass. While COVID-19 is currently limiting the operations of Graphic Science, we’re well underway with integration efforts and I am very pleased with the progress. Our eyes are on future growth,” DeSocio concluded.

As previously announced, the stockholders of the Company approved a 1-for-50 reverse stock split, which was given effect by OTC Capital Markets on March 20, 2020, for stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 19, 2020. We believe this corporate action will improve the liquidity and marketability of our shares of common stock.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based content services software provider. Its IntelliCloud™ suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies and growth. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future business and growth, the ability of the Company to improve the liquidity and marketability of its common stock, and new revenues associated with our recent acquisition of Graphic Science, our other offerings and partnerships mentioned in this release, and in any other industry, market, initiative, service or innovation; Intellinetics’ future revenues, revenue consistency, growth and long-term value, including trends in revenue growth and mix; growth of software as a service, professional services, and maintenance revenue; market penetration; execution of Intellinetics’ business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 and related governmental actions and orders on customers, suppliers, employees and the economy and our industry, Intellinetics’ ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Joe Spain, CFO
Intellinetics, Inc.
614.921.8170 [email protected]

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Intellinetics uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP).

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity. Intellinetics urges investors to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP Net Loss, which is included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Intellinetics’ financial performance.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure and is used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as earnings before interest expense, any income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation, note conversion and note offer warrant expense, and gain or loss on debt retirement.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

    For the Three Months Ended December 31,  
    2019     2018  
Net loss – GAAP   $ (591,013 )   $ (552,403 )
Interest expense, net     263,039       230,523  
Depreciation and amortization     1,793       2,033  
Stock-based compensation     16,632       62,357  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (309,549 )   $ (257,490 )

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

    For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
    2019     2018  
Net loss – GAAP   $ (2,133,281 )   $ (2,340,280 )
Interest expense, net     980,689       865,501  
Depreciation and amortization     7,701       9,040  
Stock-based compensation     287,615       306,525  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (857,276 )   $ (1,159,214 )

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All share and per share amounts give retroactive effect to
the 1-50 reverse split of the common stock on March 20, 2020)

    For the Three Months Ended December 31,     For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
Revenues:                        
Sale of software   $ 9,575     $ 33,553     $ 189,165     $ 173,691  
Software as a service     216,235       221,057       859,637       748,754  
Software maintenance services     257,586       254,643       1,011,278       995,170  
Professional services     138,606       121,113       449,707       289,962  
Third party services     2,392       2,900       26,168       173,850  
Total revenues     624,394       633,266       2,535,955       2,381,427  
                                 
Cost of revenues:                                
Sale of software     4,154       5,464       8,633       69,754  
Software as a service     59,088       79,282       254,999       300,235  
Software maintenance services     19,467       25,810       87,280       100,205  
Professional services     62,602       61,976       192,129       120,421  
Third party services     2,273       953       24,802       151,790  
                                 
Total cost of revenues     147,584       173,485       567,843       742,405  
                                 
Gross profit     476,810       459,781       1,968,112       1,639,022  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
General and administrative     560,550       523,792       2,131,385       2,106,851  
Sales and marketing     242,441       255,836       981,618       997,910  
Depreciation     1,793       2,033       7,701       9,040  
                                 
Total operating expenses     804,784       781,661       3,120,704       3,113,801  
                                 
Loss from operations     (327,974 )     (321,880 )     (1,152,592 )     (1,474,779 )
                                 
Other income (expense)                                
Interest expense, net     (263,039 )     (230,523 )     (980,689 )     (865,501 )
                                 
Net loss   $ (591,013 )   $ (552,403 )   $ (2,133,281 )   $ (2,340,280 )
                                 
Basic and diluted net loss per share:   $ (1.60 )   $ (1.56 )   $ (5.76 )   $ (6.60 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted     370,497       354,588       370,279       354,538  

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All share amounts give retroactive effect to
the 1-50 reverse split of the common stock on March 20, 2020)

ASSETS
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2018  
             
Current assets:                
Cash   $ 404,165     $ 1,088,630  
Accounts receivable, net     329,571       135,739  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     138,396       162,495  
                 
Total current assets     872,132       1,386,864  
                 
Property and equipment, net     6,919       9,131  
Right of use asset     97,239        
Other assets     10,284       10,284  
                 
Total assets   $ 986,574     $ 1,406,279  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT                
                 
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 371,017     $ 308,121  
Lease liability – current     47,397        
Deferred revenues     754,073       723,619  
Deferred compensation     117,166       165,166  
Accrued interest payable     1,212,498        
Notes payable, net     3,339,963        
Notes payable – related party, net     1,467,400       46,807  
Total current liabilities     7,309,514       1,243,713  
                 
Long-term liabilities:                
Notes payable           3,144,926  
Notes payable – related party           1,045,937  
Lease liability – net of current portion     53,318        
Accrued interest payable           502,295  
                 
Total long-term liabilities     53,318       4,693,158  
                 
Total liabilities     7,362,832       5,936,871  
                 
Stockholders’ deficit:                
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,500,000 shares authorized; 370,497 and 354,588 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively     31,528       30,733  
Additional paid-in capital     14,388,280       14,101,460  
Accumulated deficit     (20,796,066 )     (18,662,785 )
Total stockholders’ deficit     (6,376,258 )     (4,530,592 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit   $ 986,574     $ 1,406,279  

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		  
    2019     2018  
             
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (2,133,281 )   $ (2,340,280 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     7,701       9,039  
Bad debt expense     28,307       (7,223 )
Loss on disposal of fixed assets            
Amortization of deferred financing costs     183,851       232,609  
Amortization of beneficial conversion option     70,718       202,220  
Amortization of right of use asset     41,310        
Stock issued for services     87,500       57,500  
Stock options compensation     200,115       249,025  
Note offer warrant expense            
Amortization of original issue discount on notes     11,931        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (222,139 )     167,299  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     24,099       (45 )
Right of use asset     (138,549 )      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     62,896       (97,034 )
Lease liability, current and long-term     100,715        
Deferred compensation     (48,000 )     (48,000 )
Accrued interest, current and long-term     710,203       401,994  
Deferred interest expense            
Deferred revenues     30,454       15,489  
Total adjustments     1,151,112       1,182,873  
Net cash used in operating activities     (982,169 )     (1,157,407 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property and equipment     (5,489 )     (3,410 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (5,489 )     (3,410 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Payment of deferred financing costs           (130,841 )
Proceeds from notes payable           900,000  
Proceeds from notes payable – related parties     350,000       400,000  
Repayment of notes payable            
Repayment of notes payable – related parties     (46,807 )     (45,633 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     303,193       1,123,526  
                 
Net decrease in cash     (684,465 )     (37,291 )
Cash – beginning of period     1,088,630       1,125,921  
Cash – end of period   $ 404,165     $ 1,088,630  
                 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:                
Cash paid during the period for interest and taxes   $ 7,706     $ 34,852  
                 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:                
Discount on notes payable for beneficial conversion feature   $     $ 57,661  
Discount on notes payable – related parties for beneficial conversion feature           24,710  
Discount on notes payable for warrants           44,548  
Discount on notes payable – related parties for warrants           19,799  

 

