Free Live Webinar Discusses Shipper Issues in Today’s Market and How Technology Can Address These Challenges

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IntelliTrans , a leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk and break-bulk industries, announces that Ken Sherman, Industry Expert and Former President of IntelliTrans, will be presenting “How to win in a tough transportation market using technology” in a free webinar on October 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM. Ken will discuss current shippers’ challenges and pain points and how to address these issues with technology.

“Shippers face various challenges today, including rising fuel costs, demand variability, labor scarcity, geopolitical issues, heightened customer expectations, and tighter budgets,” says Chad Raube, President and CEO of IntelliTrans. “Technology will solve many issues for shippers by giving them real-time visibility from end-to-end, optimizing transportation plans to get the lowest total cost without sacrificing on time delivery or customer service, and automating manual processes that improve efficiencies and productivity of their teams.”

The free, live webinar on current transportation industry trends will cover:

Current industry issues and challenges

Market trends that demand change

How technology addresses key industry issues

How a transportation management system (TMS) improves bulk and break-bulk operations

Q&A

Ken Sherman is an invaluable expert in supply chain industry trends, challenges, and solutions. Previously, Ken was the president of IntelliTrans for over twenty years until his retirement. Now, he works in a consultancy role with the company as a senior advisor.

To register for the webinar on October 25 at 2:00 PM ET, visit https://www.intellitrans.com/tms-webinar.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business unit (Nasdaq: ROP), provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by IntelliTrans’ cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides seamless shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. Learn more at our website, linked here .

Media Contact for IntelliTrans: