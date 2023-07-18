Clients Gain Visibility, Reduce Risk, and Improve Safety

ATLANTA and ZURICH, Switzerland, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IntelliTrans , a leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces a partnership with Nexxiot, a leader in asset intelligence for rail and intermodal. This partnership enhances IntelliTrans’ rail freight transportation management and visibility platforms with real-time asset-level monitoring. In time, this will deliver real-time network insights, location monitoring, and other IoT-sensing data that reduces risk and improves safety.

“As the leader in rail freight transportation management, many of our clients will benefit from Nexxiot’s asset intelligence and insight, giving them visibility to where their freight is at all times,” says Ken Sherman, President, IntelliTrans. “With our industry knowledge and expertise combined with real-time data from Nexxiot sensors, the rail industry gets something they have never had before – answers to real-world problems.”

“Our devices gather immediate insights into the status of rail assets so that shippers know what is happening within their rail freight network in real-time,” says Nexxiot CEO Stefan Kalmund. “With the IntelliTrans knowledge base and data gathering capabilities, our sensors can do more than just track assets; they can mitigate risk, improve safety, and keep customers happy.”

IntelliTrans will collect data from the Nexxiot sensors on rail cars, helping clients extend the value of their visibility data to avoid risks, such as being able to see that a hatch is open, that brakes are engaged during movement, or a notable impact has occurred. These sensors integrated into the IntelliTrans visibility platform will help keep rail shipments running smoothly.

“For example, by reading the sensors on brakes and hatches, we can see right away that something is happening, such as the railcar moving while the brake is engaged which can damage the wheel, helping identify issues as they occur, greatly increasing the safety of the railcar,” adds Sherman. “Or we can see if a hatch is open, which could lead to product quality becoming compromised or indicate that title transfer should occur from the shipper to the consignee. By knowing the hatch is open, we can better protect the car’s products, improving customer service and satisfaction.”

Nexxiot provides IoT sensors that monitor freight railcars’ handbrakes, hatches, and doors. The sensors connect wirelessly to the Nexxiot Globehopper (cellular) gateway, sending data to IntelliTrans for processing and analytics that enhance decision-making capabilities. Using Nexxiot Asset Intelligence technology, IntelliTrans clients mitigate uncertainty and risk, helping them to meet the growing demand for safer, high-quality rail freight. Nexxiot’s Scope AI extracts data from Nexxiot tracking devices and provides an interactive conversational interface to answer shipment status queries, such as “Which rail car doors were opened at midnight in Knoxville?”

“This shared expertise of our devices and the IntelliTrans analytics means customers can know what is happening with their rail shipments in real-time,” adds Kalmund. “It’s a win-win for both our companies and an even bigger win for rail customers around the world.”

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business unit (Nasdaq: ROP), provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by IntelliTrans’ cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides seamless shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. President Ken Sherman was named one of the top 10 Influential Leaders by Railway Age magazine readers. Learn more at our website, linked here .

About Nexxiot

Nexxiot’s purpose is to enable easier, safer, and cleaner transportation. As a TradeTech leader for Rail and Ocean asset intelligence, Nexxiot provides supply chain participants with technical innovations and services that are easy to install and operate, last for years in the toughest field environments, and bring technology-enabled certainty to cargo transportation.

The trusted Asset Intelligence technology allows carriers, railcar operators, and cargo owners to monitor assets in real time from anywhere in the world. Clients benefit from improved operational efficiency, meeting sustainability targets, and enhanced service quality.

Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates with client teams in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and North America. For more information, visit www.nexxiot.com.

