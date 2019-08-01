InterAct Launches an Integrated Technology Solution for Substance Abuse Treatment, Collegiate Recovery and Substance Abuse Prevention

ATLANTA, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterAct today launched InterAct LifeLine, the first in a series of online technology solutions designed to reduce addiction relapse, improve long-term recovery care and offer drug abuse prevention support for families. LifeLine helps addiction treatment and collegiate recovery programs leverage technology to better serve their clients, students and families, keeping them connected and improving patient outcomes. InterAct is a newly-formed subsidiary of Convey Holdings and built on portal and networking technology developed by Convey Services.

“InterAct’s new LifeLine technology automates how drug treatment programs manage and educate their clients, keep them connected to the program during the post-treatment aftercare phase and provide families the resources to support their loved ones through recovery,” said Carolyn Bradfield CEO of InterAct. “In addition, LifeLine integrates with mobile technology used by drug and accountability courts in over 29 states to monitor participants. This mobile platform provides structure to keep individuals accountable to their care plan and promotes safety to improve recovery success.”

The LifeLine solution provides addiction treatment and collegiate recovery programs with a custom branded knowledge portal for wellness and recovery education populated with an on-going stream of new content. The mobile platform and smart phone app communicate with clients for reminders and status checks and provides connections to treatment professionals both online and in person. Clients and their families can participate in virtual support groups, online classes, and discussion forums. LifeLine uses Bluetooth technology to monitor vital signs and can locate a client and provide alerts if there is a potential overdose risk.

“Addiction is a chronic disease that claims more than 70,000 American lives a year, costing almost a trillion dollars in healthcare, criminal justice and work-related costs,” added Bradfield. “My 29-year-old daughter was one of those victims who died from a drug overdose that potentially could have been prevented with this technology. Our program will improve safety and streamline processes to help programs and families better support those effected by this disease, protect them and put them on a path to long-term wellness.”

InterAct is launching its first pilot programs in the collegiate recovery community with 6 major universities beginning in August. This fall, five regional drug treatment programs will pilot InterAct LifeLine implementing the technology and educational solution as an aftercare program for their clients, as well as a unique family support connection. All treatment facilities receive branded portals for clients and families, a continuous flow of education and content, the mobile application for structure and accountability, along with analytics to monitor results.

In the first quarter of 2020, InterAct will introduce SafetyNet, a subscription service for parents of adolescents and young adults that are at-risk for addition. SafetyNet provides parents with a program to elevate their understanding of the risks of addiction, strategies to prevent the onset of the disease and tools to ensure the safety of their children. This first of its kind drug abuse prevention solution includes online education, connections to virtual support, and a mobile application that is designed to hold teens and young adults accountable, verify their location, and monitor vital signs to detect risk for overdose.

About InterAct

InterAct builds portal networks for content and education delivery to automate collegiate recovery and provide resources to drug and alcohol treatment programs. The integrated platform informs, educates and engages clients, students and their families on the disease of addiction and provides wellness strategies promoting recovery. InterAct’s portal technology is integrated with a HIPAA compliant mobile platform offering programs and families applications that monitor individuals, organizing their schedule for reminders and check ins, sending secure messages and monitoring vital signs to detect risk for overdose. InterAct produces detailed data used for program outcomes studies. For information visit www.interactlifeline.com , [email protected] or call 888-975-1382.