Palmetto Publishing releases new crafty picture book about emotions and feelings

The Fabulous Feelings of Folly cover

Charleston, SC, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Author Samantha Silver Chassereau studied psychology and mental health counseling prior to writing her new children’s book about regulating emotions. The Fabulous Feelings of Folly is an interactive children’s adventure story that teaches kids about having big emotions. Inspired by the children she works with and her own beloved golden retriever, Samantha set out to write a story that would keep kids engaged while teaching important life lessons.

Folly, a joyful golden retriever, wakes up on her birthday ready to celebrate with her family and friends. When she can’t find her owners, brother, or any of her friends, Folly worries that her birthday has been forgotten. Instead of getting down, Folly decides to practice some skills for regulating emotions that her friends have taught her. With her new skills in paw, Folly sets out on an epic puppy adventure. Making her birthday memorable brings challenges, but Folly uses her skills to overcome them all.

Filled with delightful color illustrations that each serve as mini arts and craft example, The Fabulous Feelings of Folly will delight children from infancy to six years of age. Parents, teachers, and caregivers can create lesson plans that follow along with the story. Through The Fabulous Feelings of Folly, kids can learn important regulation techniques to handle big emotions like anger, sadness, fear, surprise, and joy.

The Fabulous Feelings of Folly is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Facebook: Samantha Silver Chassereau

Instagram: @samantha.chassereau

About the Author: Samantha Silver Chassereau graduated from the University of South Carolina with degrees in psychology and mental health counseling. She works with children in her current role and plans to become a child and family therapist. In writing, she aims to create therapeutic books that keep kids’ attention and teach them important life skills. Samantha lives with her husband and two dogs, Folly the golden retriever and Deuce the lab, in South Carolina.

Attachment

The Fabulous Feelings of Folly

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com