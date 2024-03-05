AUSTIN, TX, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME (Nasdaq: TRNR) (“TRNR” or “the Company”), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment and provider of virtual personal training services, today announced that it has received written notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that, based on the Company’s Form 8-K, dated February 16, 2024, Nasdaq has determined that the Company complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the “Stockholders’ Equity Requirement”).