CINCINNATI, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INTERalliance announces TechOlympics 2022: BYTE Back is back! The region’s premier high school technology conference, usually held as a two-day event in late February, will now consist of a virtual event from February 19th and 20th and the inaugural TechOlympics Hackathon on Feb. 25 – 27.

TechOlympics 2022: BYTE BACK consists of a two-day conference and a three-day hackathon that offer high schoolers, regardless of experience, the opportunity to explore the technology industry. TechOlympics includes a wide range of workshops, competitions, speakers, keynotes, and breakouts presented by industry experts and educators. In addition to these sessions, students are given invaluable opportunities to network with and learn directly from local professionals from over 30 companies such as GE, P&G, and Anthem and educators from universities like UC, NKU, and Xavier. TechOlympics offers the opportunity to connect with over 300 driven, passionate students from all over the region. TechOlympics is only possible with our fantastic sponsors in the Cincinnati area, including our Presenting Sponsor GE.

Students get to choose what sessions they attend at TechOlympics. Sessions include Software Development, Cybersecurity, Career Readiness, Data Science, AI, Bio-Med, and Entrepreneurial Tech. Career Readiness sessions such as “Don’t Spit in the Wind: An Intern Survival Guide” and Software Development sessions such as “Creating a data-driven, AI-powered website with Amazon Web Services” are available for students to attend. Whatever a student’s passion, there are many sessions suited for them at TechOlympics. The event also features a variety of competitions ranging from code-golf and hacker heaven to wiki races and speed texting.

TechOlympics will be held virtually this year, on Feb. 19 – 20, from 9 am – 5 pm, and the TechOlympics Hack-A-Thon on Feb. 26 – 28. TechOlympics is accessible to all students and educators and is free to attend. Find out more by visiting https://techolympics.org.

INTERalliance would like to thank the following sponsors for supporting TechOlympics 2022: BYTE Back:

Presenting Sponsor: GE

Gold Premium Sponsors: Anthem Digital, Procter & Gamble

Gold Sponsors: Xavier University, FIS, Ascendum, Western & Southern Financial Group, and ITA

Silver Sponsors: 84.51, Fifth Third Bank, PCS Technical Services, MAX Technical Training, and Kable Academy

About INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati:  

The mission of the INTERalliance, a student-run nonprofit, is to inspire and assist young talent to pursue an IT career in Greater Cincinnati. INTERalliance produces programs such as the IT Careers Camp, Paid Summer Internships, and TechOlympics, the nation’s largest student lead IT conference for High School Students. Member companies of the INTERalliance include Procter & Gamble, Great American Insurance, FIS, GE, Ascendum, Fifth Third Bank, Western & Southern Financial Group, among many others. You can learn more about INTERalliance at www.interalliance.org.

For more information about the event, don’t hesitate to contact Heather Ackels at Heather.Ackels@INTERalliance.org.

Contact Information:

Heather Ackels

Heather.Ackels@interalliance.org

513.415.7707

