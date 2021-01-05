Breaking News
INTERalliance Offers Paid Tech Internships for Local High School Students

CINCINNATI, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati has officially kicked off the 2020 Intern Program! This program, open to current High School Junior and Seniors, places students into meaningful, paid Technology internships in some of the region’s most influential companies. Since the program’s creation in 2008, nearly 500 interns have been placed into roles varying between software development, cybersecurity, and business analytics. The Summer internships last 8-10 weeks and allow students to earn between $3,000 and $5,000.

INTERalliance is offering two Intern Open House Sessions for students and parents to learn more about the program. These sessions held on January 26th and 28th are both virtual and will review the requirements of the Internships as well as provide students the opportunity to meet with representatives from companies such as Kroger Technology, Great American Insurance Group, P&G, Western & Southern Financial Group, and Vora Ventures. New student requirements will also be discussed during these sessions.

For companies who are interested in getting engaged or learning more, a separate session is being offered on January 19th.

To find additional information and to register, visit https://interalliance.org/programs/online-programs/

About the INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati: The mission of the INTERalliance is to inspire and assist young talent to pursue an IT career in Greater Cincinnati.  More information can be found at www.interalliance.org.

Member companies of the INTERalliance include The Kroger Co., Procter & Gamble, Great American Insurance, FIS, GE, Vora Technologies, Fifth Third Bank, Western & Southern Financial Group, among many others.

For more information, visit https://interalliance.org
Heather Ackels (513) 415-7707 [email protected]

 

