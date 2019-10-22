Interblock Gaming’s Stadium chosen as Land-Based Product of the Year at Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas

Land-Based Product Winner

Global Gaming Awards

Interblock – Stadium

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Luxury gaming manufacturer and electronic table game (ETG) market leader Interblock® today announced they had taken victory at this year’s Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas, securing the prize in the Land-based Product of the Year category for its Stadium product. Stadium was chosen ahead of nine competing products that were also nominated, in a category sponsored by Evolution Gaming. The category was decided by an esteemed Judging Panel made up of 100 leading industry executives.

The Awards were presented at a prestigious ceremony held at the Sands Expo Convention Center as part of the G2E show. Each Award was decided by an esteemed Judging Panel made up of 100 leading industry executives.

Now in their sixth year, the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas recognize and celebrate achievements made across the industry in the past 12 months. Winning a Global Gaming Award is a clear sign of success for any organization and defines the winning company as one of the market leaders.

John Connelly, Interblock CEO, said: “When gaming executives across the industry are voting, it gives Awards such as this, all the more significance. We’re very honored the industry has recognized the innovation of our Stadium product and intend to take this to the next level in 2020.”

The Global Gaming Awards are powered by Gambling Insider in association with G2E, and are officially adjudicated by KPMG Isle of Man. Online and land-based gaming solutions provider BetConstruct was the Lead Partner of this year’s Awards.

CONTACT: Jamie Garrett Interblock Gaming 7023704303 [email protected]