Partnership Enables Government Agencies to Protect Themselves Against Compromised User Credentials

RESTON, Va., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intercede, a leading digital identity and assurance software company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Intercede’s Master Government Aggregator®, making its products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are particularly pleased to partner with Carahsoft to further enable Intercede in our strategic plan to expand our product portfolio into key markets of the U.S.,” said Klaas van der Leest, CEO of Intercede. “With Carahsoft’s depth and reach in the Federal, Local Government space and Educational market we look forward to developing and strengthening our new relationship.”

Through this partnership, Intercede will provide its MyID Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and MyID Password Security Management (PSM) solutions to the Public Sector. The MyID MFA offers a comprehensive range of secure, cost-effective and simple-to-deploy MFA options tailored meet the evolving organizational requirements of the Government. Additionally, Intercede’s MyID PSM features a uniquely extensive, regularly updated database of breached credentials sourced from the dark web. This database facilitates continuous monitoring for compromised passwords and offers users prompt feedback to validate password changes and reduce help-desk cost.

Intercede’s MyID MFA solution, including support for FIDO Passkeys, enables agencies to enhance security and protect themselves against prevalent vulnerabilities, thus overcoming deployment challenges. It offers a wide range of authentication options that balance security with ease of use and protect cloud, on-premise and Windows desktop logon. Additionally, with the MyID PSM solution, users can create passwords that adhere to best practice and corporate policies. They also benefit from real-time password change feedback with advice on the length and strength of passwords through its Password Expiry Meter.

“Joining forces with Intercede allows us to empower Government agencies with robust, cost-effective and user-friendly security options,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to enhancing the cybersecurity landscape in the U.S., reinforcing our commitment to delivering top-tier technology solutions to our valued customers.”

Intercede’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or [email protected].

About Intercede

Intercede is a cybersecurity software company specialising in digital identities, and its innovative solutions enable organisations to protect themselves against the number one cause of data breach: compromised user credentials.

The Intercede suite of products allows customers to choose the level of security that best fits their needs, from Secure Registration and ID Verification to Password Security Management, One-Time Passwords, FIDO and PKI. Uniquely, Intercede provides the entire set of authentication options from Passwords to PKI, supporting customers on their journey to passwordless and stronger authentication environments. In addition to developing and supporting Intercede software, the Group offers professional services and custom development capabilities as well as managing the world’s largest password breach database.

For over 20 years, global customers in government, aerospace and defence, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, cloud services and information technology have trusted Intercede solutions and expertise in protecting their mission critical data and systems at the highest level of assurance.

For more information visit: www.intercede.com

Contact

Mike Sullivan/Drew Novak

+1 (888) 646 6943

[email protected]

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations’ cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

[email protected]