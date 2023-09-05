MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare and serious liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept, and Andrew Saik, Chief Financial Officer of Intercept, will participate in fireside chats and investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference, for which the chat will be taking place on September 11 th , 2023, from 11:00-11:30am ET.

The fireside chats can be accessed on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com.

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare and serious liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Threads, and X (formerly Twitter).

