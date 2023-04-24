NEW YORK, TORONTO, and HERZLIYA, Israel, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) (“InterCure” or the “Company“), the leading cannabis company outside of North America, announces that on April 23, 2023, it was informed that an application for approval of a class action in Israel was filed against twenty-six defendants, among them the leading cannabis groups in Israel, including the Company and three of its subsidiaries.

The subject of the application is the alleged claim that the defendants are in violation of the advertising prohibitions included in the Israeli regulations overseeing medical cannabis in Israel.

The Company is currently considering the application and its likelihood of acceptance.

