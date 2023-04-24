NEW YORK, TORONTO, and HERZLIYA, Israel, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) (“InterCure” or the “Company“), the leading cannabis company outside of North America, announces that on April 23, 2023, it was informed that an application for approval of a class action in Israel was filed against twenty-six defendants, among them the leading cannabis groups in Israel, including the Company and three of its subsidiaries.
The subject of the application is the alleged claim that the defendants are in violation of the advertising prohibitions included in the Israeli regulations overseeing medical cannabis in Israel.
The Company is currently considering the application and its likelihood of acceptance.
About InterCure (dba Canndoc)
InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.
For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.
Contact:
InterCure Ltd.
Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
amos@intercure.co
- Brown & Brown, Inc. announces first quarter 2023 results, including total revenues of $1,116.0 million, an increase of 23.4%; Organic Revenue growth of 12.6%; diluted net income per share of $0.83; Diluted Net Income Per Share – Adjusted of $0.84; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1150 per share - April 24, 2023
- Valitor Presents Preclinical Data on its Long-acting Anti-VEGF Biologic in Development for Durable Treatment of Wet AMD at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting - April 24, 2023
- Five Star Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Results - April 24, 2023