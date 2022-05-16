InterCure to Release its Q1 2022 Results and Hold a Conference Call

Conference call scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8:00am ET

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)(“InterCure” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after market close on Monday, May 16, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8:00a.m. (Eastern Time) to review the results as well as provide an overview of the Company’s recent milestones and growth strategy.

InterCure executives will host a live conference call and audio webcast to discuss these results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8:00 am Eastern Time, details of which are provided below.

To access the conference call, United States participants please dial (844) 310-5056, or for international callers, 1-706-679-4749. Conference ID: 6439945.

Participants can access the live webcast through the following link:

https://bit.ly/37MXcmN

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the ‘Events and Presentations’ section of the InterCure website at http://www.intercure.co.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

Contact:

InterCure Ltd.

Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer

amos@intercure.co