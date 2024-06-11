WILMINGTON, Del., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, and Philips announced an upcoming showcase at AWE USA 2024 to demonstrate how volumetric video-based codecs and streaming technologies enable completely new levels of immersivity when streaming live and eSports experiences. The AWE conference and expo will take place in Long Beach, California from June 18 – 20, 2024.

Located at Booth 233, InterDigital and Philips will jointly demonstrate their immersive technologies and contributions to video standards that enable the rendering and delivery of volumetric video experiences. Volumetric video adds the sensation of depth and parallax to traditional content by capturing 3D representations of a real-world object or scenes and translating them into a sequence of frames that can be transmitted across devices. Given the richness of volumetric data, the delivery of this video content requires special compression, and the MPEG Visual Volumetric Video-based Coding (V3C) standard defines the general mechanism for coding and streaming volumetric content.

InterDigital and Philips’ collaboration on V3C immersive codecs empowers the delivery of volumetric content, leveraging InterDigital’s expertise in immersive codecs, including video point cloud compression (V-PCC), haptics, and MPEG immersive video (MIV) extensions, alongside Philips’ expertise in MIV extensions and contributions to critical six degrees of freedom (6DoF) immersive codec and content creation pipelines for 3D rendering.

At AWE, the partners will demonstrate the application of their innovations to deliver live and recorded volumetric video for streamed sport and eSport experiences. InterDigital will showcase contributions to MPEG Immersive Video, Haptics, and Scene Description standards empowering the streaming of volumetric and sensory-enhanced content for recorded eSports gameplay. Philips will demonstrate its video technologies that enable the capture and streaming of volumetric-enhanced live sports content. Together, the partners will spotlight their contributions to the MPEG-I V3C standard and MPEG-DASH platform, which fosters the sensation of real-time telepresence and volumetric realism that can be applied across a diversity of content experiences. The partners’ V3C implementation will soon be included, in “early access mode,” in the 5G-MAG Reference Tools repositories hosted by the 5G-MAG Media Action Group (see here).

“Advancements in video codecs and volumetric streaming technologies unlock new ways of being immersed in video, especially at a time when audiences are enjoying more streamed sports content than ever,” said Lionel Oisel, VP and Head of Video Labs, InterDigital. “The complement of Philips and InterDigital’s volumetric research and innovation empowers the wide scale delivery of crisper, more dynamic immersive content across a variety of devices and use cases.”

“Sports clubs and leagues are seeking new ways to attract viewers and increase fandom. Volumetric sports content that is immersive and interactive places fans in control of how to see the action and will further grow the attractiveness of watching sports on mobile, interactive and immersive devices,” said Jako Eleveld, VP and Head of IP Licensing at Philips. “Together with InterDigital we demonstrate how standards like MPEG V3C work with our multi camera capturing and 6DoF rendering technologies to enable this for the industry.”

InterDigital and Philips will showcase at AWE US at Booth 233 from June 18 – 20. In addition, InterDigital’s Video Solutions Group Senior Director Valerie Allie and Philips Senior Scientist Christiaan Varekamp will deliver a talk on “Empowering Immersive Sports Experiences,” providing an overview of their companies’ contributions to video codecs and volumetric capture technologies that empower the sharing of scalable XR solutions across a variety of platforms, particularly for immersive sports experiences. The presentation will be delivered on Wednesday June 19 at 4:00pm PT in Room 101B.

