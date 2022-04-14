InterDigital Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Breaking News
WILMINGTON, Del., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

InterDigital executives will host a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s financial performance and other company matters.

For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit www.interdigital.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page. The company encourages participants to take advantage of the Internet option.

For telephone access to the conference, call (800) 304-0389 within the United States or +1 (313) 209-5140 from outside the United States. Please call by 9:50 a.m. ET on May 5th and give the operator conference ID number 3231935.

An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on InterDigital’s website in the Investors section. In addition, a telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET May 5th through 1:00 p.m. ET May 10th. To access the recorded replay, call (888) 203-1112 or +1 (719) 457-0820 and use the replay code 3231935.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
investor.relations@interdigital.com
+1 (302) 300-1857

