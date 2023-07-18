WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

InterDigital executives will host a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s performance.

For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit www.interdigital.com and click on the “Webcast” link on the Investors page. The company encourages participants to take advantage of the Internet option.

For telephone access to the conference call, visit www.interdigital.com and click on the “Dial In Registration” link on the Investors page. Registration is necessary to obtain a dial in phone number and PIN to join.

An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on InterDigital’s website under Events in the Investors section. The replay will be available for one year.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

investor.relations@interdigital.com

+1 (302) 300-1857