InterDigital Announces Partnership With Finland’s 6GFlagship Program to Advance Researh Beyond 5G

Sept. 23, 2019

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced its membership in Finland’s 6GFlagship Research Program led by the University of Oulu. InterDigital joined 6GFlagship as a Co-Creator to drive exploratory research projects on the future evolution of 5G.

The 6GFlagship program pursues scientific breakthroughs in the development of fundamental technology components for beyond-5G systems in the areas of wireless connectivity, devices and circuit technology, services and applications, and distributed computing. As a Co-Creator within the 6GFlagship ecosystem, InterDigital will help drive the program’s agenda and research themes and propose new projects to explore emerging wireless technologies that will impact the long-term evolution roadmap of 5G.

As part of the program, the members have committed to contribute research in three key areas. In the area of Beyond-5G fundamental research, InterDigital and University of Oulu will explore the impact of metamaterials-based intelligent surfaces on disruptive smart radio protocols beyond 5G. InterDigital will also explore experimental Beyond-5G research to build upon InterDigital’s 5G NR access platform capabilities with the other consortium members. Lastly, InterDigital will assist the consortium with efforts to implement initiatives related to the implementation and promotion of the consortium research programs.

“Our membership in the 6GFlagship program naturally builds upon our long-standing commitment to advanced research in 5G and beyond,” said Alain Mourad, Director of Engineering at InterDigital Europe. “InterDigital is excited to explore the opportunities, technologies, and use cases that will shape our wireless future, and do so alongside respected academic and industry leaders.”

“6GFlagship is a large collaborative effort to advance high-impact research on fundamental enablers for the next generation. We are excited to join forces with InterDigital, sharing a vision and strong tradition of looking far and beyond to technologies with future global impact,” said Dr. Jaakko Sauvola, Professor, Leader of 6GFlagship Ecosystem, University of Oulu.

“We’re excited to explore fundamental technologies from 5G towards 6G with InterDigital to drive the world’s first 6G multi-disciplinary research initiative with broad support in both industry and academia,” said Matti Latva-aho Academy Professor, Director of the 6GFlagship Program at the Centre for Wireless Communications (CWC), University of Oulu.

The 6GFlagship research program supports the development of radically new wireless enabled solutions throughout the digital ecosystem through close contribution and collaboration between experts across industries. The program commenced in May 2018 and will continue until June 2026.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.
InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

About 6G Flagship

6G Flagship program is the world’s first 6G multi-disciplinary research initiative with broad support in both industry and academia. The program is led by University of Oulu with background of being one of the leaders in wireless communications research for more than three decades. The 6G Flagship was selected and funded in part by Academy of Finland, with a budget of EUR 251 million (2018–2026) and is operated in collaboration with Nokia, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Aalto University, BusinessOulu, and Oulu University of Applied Sciences.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com and 6GFlagship.com

InterDigital Contact:
Patrick Van de Wille
Email: [email protected]
+1 (858) 210-4814

6G Flagship Contact:
Mika Rantakokko
Email: [email protected]  
+358 (469) 227-227

  
