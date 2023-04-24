WILMINGTON, Del., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that Skip Maloney has been appointed as the company’s new Chief People Officer, reporting to Liren Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of InterDigital.

Skip has over 25 years of industry experience and joins InterDigital from Aspen Technology, a Nasdaq-listed provider of asset optimization software, where he served as the Chief Human Resource Officer since 2018.

“Our people are our most important asset, and I am excited by the role that Skip will play in enabling the further growth and development of our workforce,” commented Liren Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of InterDigital. “Skip has a long history as a leader in HR, particularly with innovation-led companies, and his track record is an excellent fit for us in our ongoing evolution.”

“InterDigital is at the leading edge of innovation, and I am excited to work with some of the brightest engineers and leaders of our industry as they drive change within the wireless, video and AI ecosystems,” Skip added. “I’m looking forward to help further the mission of InterDigital and support its transformation in this ever-changing environment.”

Prior to Aspen Technology, Skip was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Netscout Systems where he designed and led HR strategy for a 3,000-plus employee global organization with offices in over 40 countries. Before that he held senior roles at Lake Region Medical, Brooks Automation and Mercury Computer Systems. A native of Boston, Skip is a certified professional executive coach.

