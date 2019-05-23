InterDigital Delivers EdgeLink Solution to New York COSMOS Wireless PAWR Testbed

InterDigital’s EdgeLink mesh network controller and orchestrator to be used in R&D collaboration in gigabit low latency wireless networking

WILMINGTON, Del., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile technology research and development company, today announced that its EdgeLink solution has been delivered to Rutgers University in New Jersey, USA, to be included in the Platforms for Advanced Wireless (PAWR)-funded COSMOS testbed, in New York City. The testbed aims to support the real-world experimentation of next-generation wireless technologies and applications that focus on ultra-high bandwidth and low latency wireless communication, coupled with edge cloud computing.

EdgeLink is a Software Defined Networking (SDN)-controlled millimeter wave (mmWave) transport solution that will enable researchers to develop and test mesh networking algorithms over 60GHz mmWave radio links in an urban environment. EdgeLink supports multi-hop mesh network topologies that are ideal for small cell fronthaul and backhaul, and fixed wireless access applications. Additionally, a central controller together with an orchestration application allows for the creation of individual transport slices and the management of per-slice service level agreements (SLAs).

“We are excited to be working with InterDigital’s EdgeLink solution and deploying it in the COSMOS testbed in NYC,” said Ivan Seskar, Program Director, COSMOS. “EdgeLink will play a key role in understanding how mmWave links controlled by a programmable controller can be successfully utilized in a dense urban environment like NYC. This will prove particularly important as we rapidly move towards 5G, and there’s no doubt that EdgeLink will contribute considerably to our research efforts.”

Commenting on the announcement, Doug Castor, Senior Director at InterDigital, said: “With 5G soon to become a reality, it is solutions such as EdgeLink that will help researchers discover the potential of gigabit speed, low-latency wireless networks that will be cheaper to deploy, run and manage. We look forward to working with the COSMOS team and other testbed users to explore advancements in wireless technology and applications that will take us beyond 5G.”

COSMOS is a joint project involving Rutgers University, Columbia University and NYU, along with several partner organizations including New York City, CCNY, University of Arizona, Silicon Harlem and IBM. The testbed will be deployed in Manhattan, New York and will consist of 40-50 advanced software-defined radio nodes, along with fiber-optic fronthaul and backhaul networks, and edge and core cloud computing infrastructure.

The COSMOS testbed is part of the wider PAWR project initiative, a research consortium of 28 US companies and associations – including InterDigital – and funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF). PAWR is dedicated to the experimental exploration of robust new wireless devices that will revolutionize the wireless ecosystem of North America. The PAWR Project Office (PPO) manages the $100 million partnership and oversees the development and funding of the research platforms. The PPO is co-led by US Ignite, Inc., and Northeastern University.

Information on how to access InterDigital’s open source software will be available via the COSMOS website at https://cosmos-lab.org/

