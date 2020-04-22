InterDigital Highlights Promise of Volumetric Video and Mixed Reality at Annual Laval Virtual Conference

Presentations on volumetric video and mixed reality workflows showcase expertise in immersive virtual environments

WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced two cutting-edge presentations at the Laval Virtual Conference. The annual conference, dedicated to virtual reality and technologies, will be held virtually from April 22 – 24. InterDigital Research and Innovation’s Immersive Lab Technical Area Leaders Valérie Allié and Caroline Baillard will showcase InterDigital’s research and outline the industry potential for volumetric video and mixed reality.

InterDigital has been a long-time participant and contributor to the Laval Virtual Conference. For 20 years, the conference has united technology experts and industry leaders from around the world to explore the prospects for virtual reality and enable new immersive experiences. Traditionally held in Laval, France, this year’s conference will be held virtually and showcase the innovations that enhance immersive video experiences, like VR headsets and devices, content development techniques, and new tech use cases. InterDigital’s Immersive Lab, dedicated to developing tools and solutions for interactive media environments, drives leading research on virtual production, deep content generation, mixed reality, volumetric imaging, and other technologies that enable users to engage with the virtual world more seamlessly.

“The Laval Virtual Conference has been influential in guiding our understanding of virtual environments, and InterDigital’s research and innovation has helped shape how we implement and navigate immersive experiences within them. I applaud Valérie, Caroline, and all our teams’ work to support volumetric video adoption, overcome challenges to mixed reality workflows, and support our ability to engage and realize the benefits of an immersive and virtual world,” said Gael Seydoux, Director of InterDigital Research and Innovation’s Immersive Lab.

InterDigital’s presentation “Volumetric Video: Use Cases and Technology Challenges” will be delivered by Valérie Allié, Technical Area Leader, on Thursday, April 23 at 10:15am CET. The presentation will unpack the value of and prospects for volumetric video, an innovative video type that enables viewers to experience the sensations of depth and parallax from real and synthetic content. Enhancements in volumetric video and its content processing, light field capture, and distribution formats will hold immense promise for the seamless engagement in virtual environments.

InterDigital’s presentation “Mixed Reality Workflows in the Home” will be presented by Caroline Baillard, Technical Area Leader, on Friday, April 24 at 10:55 am CET. Leveraging InterDigital’s research to create and manipulate a machine-readable environment, the presentation will explore the challenges and solutions in enabling context-aware mixed reality experiences at home, while showcasing workflows for scene modeling, device localization, and more.

To learn more about the Laval Virtual Conference and register to attend, please click here .

To view the Conference presentations, please visit the Laval Virtual YouTube here .

To learn more about volumetric video, please click here .

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com .