InterDigital is founding member of new University of Texas research consortium alongside Samsung, AT&T, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm

WILMINGTON, Del., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it will be joining the University of Texas at Austin’s 6G Research Center ([email protected]) as a founding member.

Focusing on next generation wireless technologies with significant impact on the 6G roadmap, the [email protected] research endeavors will explore ubiquitous sensing and machine learning and their critical role in 6G devices and future network management. The research center, developed from the UT Cockrell School’s Wireless Networking and Communications Group, takes shape as research and academic institutions across United States begin to drive engagement in wireless innovation and dedicate pilots and funding to support emerging 6G wireless research.

As a founding member, InterDigital joins companies like AT&T, Samsung, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm as wireless industry contributors to the [email protected] research center. Each founding member will sponsor two projects over three years and work alongside UT faculty and students to develop core networking innovations that comprise the backbone of 6G, like AI and machine learning algorithms, advanced sensing technologies, and more.

“Collaboration is key to shaping the roadmap for 6G and InterDigital is excited to be working alongside the University of Texas and our industry peers to establish [email protected],” said Henry Tirri, CTO, InterDigital. “6G will fundamentally shift the value of the network from connectivity and low latency to new physical experiences which will drive the need for advanced machine learning technologies.

InterDigital is also a founding member of the ATIS Next G Alliance, a standards-driven group committed to ensuring that the U.S. is prepared for the next generation of wireless.

