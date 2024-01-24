InterDigital will contribute research on AI in wireless to Princeton’s corporate partnership program

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company has announced that it has joined Princeton University’s NextG Initiative, dedicated to corporate partnerships advancing technology, policy, and industry-academia-government partnerships related to wireless, cloud, and networks of the future. The NextG Initiative, led by Princeton’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, supports the foundation for future intelligent networks across wireless, networking, and cloud systems. The initiative will focus on cross-disciplinary approaches that utilize new algorithms and AI approaches to make networks scalable, efficient, secure, and accessible.

Participation within Princeton’s NextG program unlocks graduate research support and the potential to shape public-private partnerships and policy. As a member of the NextG corporate partnership program, InterDigital will contribute critical research around the topic of AI in wireless. Specifically, InterDigital will advance research on high quality, realistic, and usable channel models for native AI, enhanced MIMO, integrated sensing and communications, and other future wireless applications.

“We are excited to deepen our research partnership with Princeton University and contribute to its NextG program bringing together critical members of industry, academia, and government to advance networks of the future and better understand the benefits of AI to wireless networks,” said Rajesh Pankaj, InterDigital’s EVP and Chief Technology Officer. “Princeton University’s prestige and reputation for leading-edge wireless research and policy influence complements InterDigital’s forward looking research to make our networks and modes of communication more efficient, secure, and impactful.”

“The best academic research to help realize the promise of future wireless networks is informed by close interactions between faculty and industry technology leaders,” said Andrea Goldsmith, dean of Princeton’s School of Engineering and Applied Science. “Our NextG program aims to foster those deep collaborations around wireless technology, as well as policy, that are required to drive meaningful innovation and global leadership in an era of rapid change.”

“InterDigital is a key member of the NextG effort,” added Kaushik Sengupta, co-director of Princeton’s NextG Initiative and a professor of electrical and computer engineering. “Given its experience in wireless, mobile, and networking technologies, we expect this collaboration will be highly productive.”

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

