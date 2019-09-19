InterDigital R&I Digital Double Technology Wins Best in Show at IBC

Leading broadcast industry publication TVBEurope recognizes groundbreaking technology at major industry event

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that its Digital Double technology was selected by TVBEurope, the leading European broadcast industry publication, as Best in Show at IBC, the industry’s premier event.

InterDigital R&I’s Digital Double technology features a dedicated facial animation control for expression transfer (FACET) tool, which streamlines 3D facial animation for VFX and animation artists. From a single shot of 14 pictures, InterDigital’s FACET technology can create a textured model of a digital face within 25 minutes. At IBC, InterDigital demonstrated how it automatically creates high quality ‘digital doubles’, which can be used as secondary characters in movie production. This technology opens the door for new applications in gaming, retail and other industries.

“Advanced production needs have always been the driver for new visual technologies that have subsequently worked their way into broad, horizontal applications. Building on the heritage of innovation that the R&I team developed in supporting the advanced production needs of industry leader Technicolor, we’re excited to gain this recognition for a technology that we think will begin to extend its reach far beyond its current application and into a new, virtual-enabled future,” said Henry Tirri, CTO and EVP of Research and Development at InterDigital. “To win this prestigious recognition at our debut at this industry-leading event is truly remarkable.”

InterDigital made its debut at IBC 2019 with a large-scale booth featuring a number of new visual technologies, including video coding in SDR and HDR, point cloud compression, and 6 degrees of freedom volumetric streaming. The conference took place from September 13-17 in Amsterdam.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, ﻿InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.﻿

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com .