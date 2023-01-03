WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company has renewed two patent licenses with Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd., a Japan-based manufacturer of digital televisions.

“We are delighted to continue our longstanding business relationship with Panasonic,” commented Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. “These licenses, which cover our DTV and HEVC patents, were signed under our HEVC program, and under our joint digital TV licensing program which continues to deliver considerable value to InterDigital, our partner Sony, and to our licensees.”

