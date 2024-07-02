WILMINGTON, Del., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced it has signed a new license agreement with Google.

The agreement licenses a range of devices including Pixel smartphones, Fitbit wearables and other consumer electronics devices to InterDigital’s cellular wireless, Wi-Fi, and HEVC video patented technologies.

“This agreement with Google is another sign of the importance of our technologies to a range of consumer devices,” commented Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. “It also strengthens our belief that, from smartphones, to wearables, and the Internet of Things, our innovation is only becoming more important in an increasingly connected world.”

