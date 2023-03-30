WILMINGTON, Del., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced the re-election of Atle Monrad to return for second term as Vice Chair of 3GPP’s Core Network and Terminals (CT) plenary.

Within the 3GPP standards-setting organization, the CT plenary oversees the work of all core network and terminals working groups that are critical for network evolution. In general, the CT working groups are responsible for defining the foundational interfaces and protocols within the core network, as well as between the core network and terminal devices.

“We applaud Atle on his re-election to Vice Chair of the CT plenary, which stands as a testament to the respect he has earned over his 35 years of industry experience and his observed track record as a leader in 3GPP,” said Rajesh Pankaj, CTO, InterDigital. “Leadership within this committee holds great responsibility in shaping the critical framework for networks and terminals, and we know Atle is best equipped for this role.”

Atle began attending 3GPP meetings in 2001 and is a well-respected 3GPP contributor with a long history of leadership positions, including serving as 3GPP CT Plenary chair and two long terms as CT1 Chair. Within his long career, Atle has also worked in standardization of the cellular systems including 5G, LTE, UMTS and, GSM. Following his first term as Vice Chair of the CT plenary, InterDigital’s Monrad will begin his second two-year term alongside vice chairs from OPPO and China Telecom, with Huawei chairing the plenary.

