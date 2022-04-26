Interesterified CBE Market to Reach US$ 387.1 Mn by 2032 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Companies Covered in Interesterified CBE Market are Fuji Oil Holdings, 3F Industries Limited, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Adams Group, Cargill Incorporated, Wilmar International Limited, Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn,3F Industries Limited, Oleo-Fats Inc.,Mewah International Inc, De Wit Specialty Oils, IOI Corporation Berhad, Liberty Oil Mills Ltd.,Mewah International Inc,Bunge

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The interesterified CBE market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.7% and reach a valuation of US$ 387.1Mn by 2032.

The interesterified CBE is primarily used to produce oil mixes and butter, particularly margarine. It’s extensively used to formulate products used in culinary and personal care. These industries bring in maximum revenue generation for interesterified CBE. People are more conscious about ingredients sourced to produce food products. Shift in consumer behaviour towards low-fat products to maintain healthy lifestyle is expected to positively affect the demand for interesterified CBE products. Intake of these products is beneficial for patients suffering from high blood pressure or planning to lose weight.

Interesterified CBE is used in preparation of nutritious beverages which help in boosting immunity against infections. One of the key driving factors is easy availability and affordability of raw material used for processing CBE. And so it is also used in chemical industry as a substitute for paraffin wax. Widespread applications of interesterified CBE is expected to propel the demand for interesterified CBE in the market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14263

List of Key Players Covered in Interesterified CBE Market are:

Fuji Oil Holdings

3F Industries Limited

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Adams Group

Cargill Incorporated

Wilmar International Limited

Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn

3F Industries Limited

Oleo-Fats Inc.

Mewah International Inc

De Wit Specialty Oils

IOI Corporation Berhad

Liberty Oil Mills Ltd.

Mewah International Inc

Bunge

“Manufacturers are focusing on developing new technologies to modify physiological properties of lipids to formulate products with low-fat content that enable consumers to maintain good health in long run. Key strategies adopted by key players are mergers, acquisitions to penetrate untapped markets.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/interesterified-cbe-market

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The interesterified CBE market is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.3% and 3.6% in North America and the Latin America, respectively, through 2032.

Europe is expected to account for 18% market share during assessment year.

The South Asia interesterified CBE market is expected to reach USD at 44.02Mn

Growing customer preference for trans-fat free products is driving sales of interesterified CBE in market globally.

By application, the food processing industry holds the highest market share and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14263

Regional Insights

North America is expected to witness surge in demand for interesterified CBE due to consumer awareness regarding benefits of low-fat diet and willingness to spend on such products. Europe is expected to contribute maximum revenue due to changing dietary habits and easy availability of trans-fat free products manufactured by key players in UK and Germany.

Rising awareness regarding of healthy food alternatives in China is expected to spur demand for interesterified CBE products over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of snacks that contain high level of trans-fat are causing cardiovascular diseases, which is compelling consumers to seek packaged food products with low trans-fat.

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Market Overview

1.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

1.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

3. Market Dynamics

4. Key Regulations

4.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

4.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

4.3. Import/Export Policies

5. Global Interesterified CBE Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Metric Tons) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Metric Tons) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Interesterified CBE Market – Pricing Analysis

TOC continued..!

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14263

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Vegan Cheese Market Sales Surpassing USD 7,352.2 Mn in 2032 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Plant-based Cheese Market to reach US$ 3,416.6 Mn by 2032 | Plant-based Cheese Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2022-2032

Cheese Market Sales to reach US$ 128.5 Bn by the end of 2032 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Freeze Dried Fruits Market projected to reach USD 15 Bn by the end of 2032 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Dry Yeast Market is estimated to be grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2030 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

[Future Market Insights Webcast] Opportunities in Vegan and Plant based: 5th May 9-10 AM Pacific Time.

Register here https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/event/growth-opportunities-in-vegan-plant-based

This is a market waiting to see explosive growth in coming years! Join us as we are in conversation with industry leaders about growth opportunities and what it takes to achieve economies of scale.

Guest Speakers:

Alison Rabschunk – Business Development Director for Plant Protein, Kerry

Anna Turvoll – Head of investor Relations, v2food

Danny O’Malley – President and Founder, Before the Butcher

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/interesterified-cbe-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs