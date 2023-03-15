Northwestern University student, Laura Felix, and MIT student Lily Chen earn 2022-2023 scholarship awards

St Louis, MO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses today announced the winners of its “Tech for Good” and “Women in STEM” scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year. The two $5,000 scholarships are designed to help provide financial support to college students pursuing four-year STEM studies who have a passion for using technology to solve real-world problems.

This year’s winning entry for the “Tech for Good” scholarship was submitted by Laura Felix, a Computer Science & Physics student at Northwestern University. Ms. Felix’s application focused on the development of an app to help the caretakers of Parkinson’s disease sufferers monitor and respond to patients’ falls or other potentially life-threatening situations.

Lily Chen, who studies Mathematics and Computer Science at MIT, was awarded this year’s “Women in STEM” scholarship for her work on increasing the affordability and accessibility of healthcare through data solutions. Both students were selected from a pool of over 500 highly qualified applicants from a wide range of universities across the US.

“We are so pleased to announce that Ms. Felix and Ms. Chen are this year’s “Tech for Good” and “Women in STEM” scholarship award recipients. In addition to their academic excellence, their essays clearly demonstrated how technology can be applied to change social, environmental, and economic outcomes for the better,” said Brent Duncan, CEO at Interface. “Through these scholarships, we are proud to support students from diverse backgrounds on their path to becoming scientists, innovators, and engineers.”

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses. We enhance security, optimize operations, streamline connectivity, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

