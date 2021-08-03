Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Interface Appoints Bud Homeyer as Executive Vice President – Enterprise Solutions

Interface Appoints Bud Homeyer as Executive Vice President – Enterprise Solutions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Bud Homeyer Executive Vice President - Enterprise Solutions, Interface Security Systems.

Bud Homeyer Executive Vice President – Enterprise Solutions, Interface Security Systems.

Earth City, MO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interface Security Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced that it has appointed Bud Homeyer as Executive Vice President – Enterprise Solutions.

Having worked as an IT and security leader for leading consumer-facing brands like Michaels, Brinker, and Bank of America, Homeyer has a proven track record of solving complex enterprise-wide challenges to drive growth, productivity, and profitability.

In his new position, Homeyer will be responsible for creating innovative solutions for multi-location, consumer-facing enterprises that improve operations and ensure customer satisfaction. He will spearhead Interface’s efforts to help customers embrace new technologies while minimizing risks.

“Bud has a stellar track record of successfully executing large-scale IT and security transformation projects. The breadth and depth of Bud’s experience will enhance our ability to exceed customer expectations,” said Brent Duncan, President and Chief Operating Officer at Interface.

“I’m extremely excited to join Interface after thirteen successful years of partnering with them as their customer,” said Homeyer. “At Michaels, I had first-hand experience of collaborating with Interface’s team who excelled at reliably delivering innovative solutions and demonstrated a passion for superior customer experience. I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with Interface as they are uniquely positioned to help enterprises accelerate the push towards digital transformation.”

About Interface Security Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • Bud Homeyer 
CONTACT: Veronique Froment
Interface Security Systems
603-537-9248
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.