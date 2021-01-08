Interface, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) investors that acquired shares between March 2, 2018 and September 28, 2020. Investors have until January 11, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

The investigation focuses on whether Interface issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Interface is the subject of an press release distributed by the SEC on September 28, 2020. This SEC release, titled, “Interface and Two Former Executives Charged With Accounting and Disclosure Violations,” states that “[t]he SEC’s order against Interface, Inc. . . . finds that in multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016, the company made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments that were not compliant with GAAP.” On September 29, 2020, shares of Interface dropped in intraday trading, based on this news.

