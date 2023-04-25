Interface joins forces with Helzberg Diamonds, Signet Jewelers, and Brookfield Properties at RILA Retail Asset Protection Conference to articulate a proactive strategy for securing mall-based retail operations

St. Louis, MO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses will join forces with Helzberg Diamonds, Signet Jewelers, and Brookfield Properties to conduct an educational session titled “Securing Mall-Based Retailers – Best Practices & Partnerships” at the upcoming RILA Retail Asset Protection Conference.

The panelists for the session include Tim Lapinski – Divisional Vice President, Helzberg Diamonds, Chris Hackler – Vice President, Global Asset Protection, Signet Jewelers, Dan Ryan – Senior Vice President, Brookfield Properties, and Matt Smitheman – Senior Security Consultant, Interface Systems. The discussion will focus on the importance of people, processes, and technology to ensure security and safety for employees and customers at malls.

The panel will cover various aspects of mall security such as employee training, emergency public address announcements for active threats, tenant emergency response plans, next-generation security technologies such as interactive remote video monitoring, and more. In addition, it will discuss the role of mall owners, their responsibilities for communal spaces, and how they can build on-site relationships without overstepping into retailers’ programs.

“With the rise in mall crime such as grab-and-go, smash-and-grab, ORC (Organized Retail Crime), and mall shootings, retailers and mall property managers are looking for innovative solutions to help them bridge technology and communications silos between key stakeholders,” says Smitheman.

Interface Systems recognizes the need for a holistic approach to mall security and safety and is putting in place initiatives and technologies to help bring together retailers, mall property owners, and security system integrators to cohesively discuss strategies and best practices.

The session is scheduled on April 30th, 2023 from 2:45 pm to 3:30 pm at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora CO. For more information about the event, please visit the RILA website at https://www.rila.org/conferences/retail-asset-protection-conference/program

During the RILA conference, at booth 504, Interface will also be conducting live demos of its interactive video monitoring solutions with live voice downs from its iSOC (interactive Security Operations Center) in Plano, TX. The company will also showcase its suite of business intelligence solutions that deliver actionable insights on customer behavior and prevent loss, as well as its retail network-in-a-box solution that delivers streamlined and secure connectivity to retail locations.

