St. Louis, MO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses, today shared its predictions for security technology trends that will impact multi-location consumer-facing businesses in 2024.

AI and automation will improve monitoring operations

Addressing ever-changing business security threats will require new capabilities to rapidly analyze massive amounts of data from a variety of sensors. AI-based applications will increasingly enable remote monitoring teams to respond to potential threats faster than ever, while simultaneously reducing false alarm notifications that plagued legacy solutions.

For instance, AI-enabled security camera systems offer a searchable footage library making it easy to quickly find footage of relevance and doing away with the need to sift through hours of recorded footage during investigations or to rely on simple analog triggers, like motion. Advanced AI-enabled security cameras have deep learning capabilities and can become progressively adept at recognizing patterns and detecting anomalies in the video being recorded.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) will be increasingly used to automate certain time-consuming tasks such as updating alarm security codes at scale for multi-location businesses. Instead of manual, time-consuming tasks, RPA bots take care of repetitive actions like updating alarm codes, users, and contact lists. This automation minimizes the risk of human error, ensures accuracy, and accelerates the overall update process. Additionally, the systematic logging and monitoring built into the RPA solution provide users with a transparent and auditable record of code changes, contributing to overall security and compliance efforts.

Security systems will become more proactive

AI will increasingly be employed to help monitor video feeds from security cameras. Unlike traditional video monitoring operations that rely on human operators to watch security feeds in real-time to identify suspicious or criminal activity, AI technology can automatically detect suspicious behavior and unauthorized access. Security operators monitoring the feeds can get real-time alerts when the camera detects any of the anomalies the AI program is trained for. These systems can detect loitering or unusual behavior and raise alerts for potential security threats. This swift response enables proactive action, allowing security teams to act before a crime is committed.

For instance, a new generation of AI-based voice-down systems leverages computer vision cameras to detect people and vehicles loitering or acting suspiciously with 99.9% accuracy and warn them of security presence and possible law enforcement action with customizable audio messages, auxiliary lighting, and sirens.

Keeping humans in the loop will become increasingly important

As AI-based solutions continue to evolve, the role of human operators will change but will continue to play a significant role in security-related decisions. While AI offers groundbreaking capabilities, AI detection systems are only intended to assist human operators and security personnel in identifying potential threats. AI technology by itself is not foolproof. Adding an extra layer of decision-making by an experienced operator helps verify threats and prevent false positives. Combining the efficiency of AI with human judgment and expertise will strengthen the overall security posture.

“While AI security cameras can improve productivity and enhance the effectiveness of the monitoring team, they cannot replace human monitoring. AI solutions do not understand the context of the visuals being recorded and require human review to make vital decisions, such as police dispatch. But they are a highly intelligent filter and that can provide an exponential efficiency lift to a monitoring operation,” said Bud Homeyer, Chief Operations Officer at Interface Systems.

Mundane and monotonous tasks will increasingly be handled by machines, allowing human employees to focus on the more complex and strategic aspects of their work, thereby enhancing productivity. This will in turn improve their job satisfaction and help monitoring centers attract and retain talented professionals.

Retailers and restaurant operators will have new tools to fight crime

Violence and theft continue to impact retail workers and consumers at unprecedented levels. However, retailers are ramping up preventive measures by implementing innovative technology solutions to deter, prevent, and mitigate shrink and crime.

Some retailers are already deploying AI-enabled cameras to detect suspicious behaviors, such as unusual movements, repeated visits to high-value merchandise areas, or sudden large group gatherings. These cameras can trigger alerts when suspicious behaviors are detected, enabling onsite or remote security teams to take steps to minimize loss and keep customers from harm’s way.

In addition to AI-enabled cameras, more and more retailers and multi-location restaurant owners will leverage Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR) in their parking lots and entrances to track vehicles and flag those associated with past ORC activities . These systems capture license plate information and compare it against a database of known offenders, alerting security personnel when a vehicle of interest is detected.

While some states have placed restrictions on facial recognition, the tide is turning. For instance, states like Louisiana and Virginia have reversed the ban on the use of facial recognition for tracking criminal activity. Businesses that are the target of Organized Retail Crime (ORC) are increasingly looking to facial recognition software to aid in the identification of known perpetrators. By comparing captured facial images against databases of known criminals or shoplifters, security personnel can quickly identify individuals involved in ORC activities and notify law enforcement.

Consumer-facing businesses will increasingly rely on interactive remote monitoring services . Trained security professionals operating from remote command centers can support businesses by conducting virtual walkthroughs, issuing voice-downs to warn people who may be acting suspiciously, and interacting with store employees directly as needed. By leveraging cameras, microphones, and speakers, this model offers discreet security coverage and an upgraded “eye in the sky” that can not only see but also interact in real-time.

